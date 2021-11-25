On this point, Arturo Barreros, executive director of projects and developments at JLL México, a company with more than fifteen years of experience in implementing sustainability measures, agrees. The issue of location is essential in your projects.

This is the case of the development of the BBVA Tower, which has LEED Gold certification, as its location is optimal in terms of public transport. If you were in another area like Santa Fe, for example, there would be complications for the transfer of 3,000 to 5,000 workers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have rethought the issue of their workplace locations, says Barreros. For example, a company that has offices in several places, such as Ecatepec, now opts for only people who reside in that municipality to work there. This translates into time efficiency, quality of life and worker safety.

According to a study carried out by JLL, only 4% of those surveyed want to stay with the home office model, 20% opt for full-time office work and 74% look for a hybrid system. In recent months, companies have begun to test this, but it will not be until the first half of 2022 that they will be adapted and implemented.

How and for whom to build a home

The second point mentioned by Honorato Carrasco resides in how the house is executed, that is, in the materials and supplies that make it up. There are materials that have a very strong carbon footprint, so you have to assess them from the design and planning processes.

For Barreros, this issue is also fundamental, since if proper planning is carried out, costs can be controlled and be the same as with unsustainable materials, also achieving medium-term savings in energy and water.