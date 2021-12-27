The most practical thing is that we ask in the butcher shop to prepare the meat for us, removing the fat from the surface and tying it with string, if we cannot do it at home. To get more flavor, I usually marinate it the night before and let it rest in the fridge until the day after.

First, we peel the onion and cut it into large wedges, then we place it on a tray that can go to the oven. On it we place the previously seasoned veal. We water the round with a good jet of olive oil and another of white wine, also generous. Sprinkle with thyme on both sides.

We split the garlic and add them to the tray, along with the bay leaf. By last, we put a little water to form sauce during cooking. We put the tray in the oven preheated to 180ºC and let it cook on both sides for about an hour. When the meat is done but juicy, we remove it from the tray and place it on the fire, so that it reduces the content.

We can add a little more wine and water if we want more sauce to come out or that this is not so concentrated. We pass the content through Chinese. We will serve the dish by cutting the meat into not very thick slices and with the sauce on top.