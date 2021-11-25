The week of Black Friday 2021 continues and from Mundo Xiaomi we intend to be able to recommend the best products of our favorite brand regardless of its category. In previous compilations we have already talked about connected home devices, Xiaomi mobile accessories and, this time, It is time to review the best offers in audio.

Let’s take a look at which are the Xiaomi products that best deals can take advantage of in the territory of sound, whether from wireless headphones to bluetooth speaker options, so prepare your wallet if you were planning to renew your old sound equipment at an unbelievable price.

My In-Ear Headphones Basic for less than six euros

We begin this brief review of the best offers in the territory of Xiaomi sound with one very simple headphones, but that for just six euros are going to provide us with quite decent quality, and far above the obnoxious headphones that they give us when we travel by train.





The My In-Ear Headphones BasicAs the name suggests, they are in-ear headphones with a 3.5mm jack socket to be able to play content via cable. Is it so built in a metallic finish and have a microphone integrated into the cable itself to be able to make calls with good quality and comfort.

Its price is set at only six euros, thus assuming a discount of 10 euros with respect to its RRP So, if you were looking for new basic headphones that fully comply, this may be a great option for you.

Xiaomi 14273 – Headphones, black color

Redmi Buds 3 with 20 euros discount

We now turn to one of the most recent products launched by the Asian firm at a Global level. We are talking in this case of the Redmi Buds 3, semi-in-ear headphones very similar to Apple’s Airpods that have a quite succulent price.





This product stands out for incorporating inside a Qualcomm QCC3040 chip compatible with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio decoding, dynamic drivers with a size of 12mm and even an approximate autonomy of 20 hours if we take into account the charge of the case.

As for the price at which we are going to be able to acquire this product, it will be 29.99 euros through the Goboo website, a discount of 39% with respect to its RRP that complete a highly recommended gadget given the features that it is capable of offering.

My True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro for 40 euros less than its RRP

Another of the products that we could not leave out of this compilation are the recently presented Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro, the best TWS type headphones that Xiaomi offers today in our country.





We are talking about a device that has an in-ear format with silicone tips of various sizes, an external touch area finished in ceramic and even active noise cancellation up to 35 dB along with the low-latency LHDC V3 protocol and dynamic drivers with a 12-millimeter composite diaphragm.

The RRP of this device is 99.99 euros But, thanks to this one-off offer that we can enjoy from the Goboo website with completely free shipping, we will be able to get them for 59.99 euros.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro – Headphones

Mi Smart Speaker, Xiaomi’s “ready” speaker for only 30 euros

We all know that Xiaomi has its own smart speaker with Google Assistant, but we have never seen it with such a spectacular price. The Mi Smart Speaker is the perfect complement to not only listen to music at home, but also to be able to control your home automation remotely.





It has inside a 63.5mm driver that is capable of delivering a maximum power output of up to 12W in a fairly small size and, in addition, with the particularity of having two microphones to pick up our voice when we invoke the integrated Google assistant.

As for its price, the RRP of this device is 49.99 euros but, thanks to the Black Friday offers from Xiaomi Spain, we will be able to get it for only 29.99 euros, also getting twice as many Mi Points as usual. , a fantastic opportunity to get hold of this little beast.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Finally, to close with this short compilation of the best offers in audio from Xiaomi products, we close with the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a very interesting portable bluetooth speaker given the resistance it is capable of offering and, above all, its output power of 16W.





Since we have talked about resistance, you have to know that this gadget is IPX7 certified with which it will be able to resist rain and splashes, in addition to incorporating a 2600 mAh battery capacity and up to 13 hours of continuous playback and 3.5mm jack socket.

As for its price, 34.99 euros through Fnac, leaving a very interesting discount in an ideal product to use outdoors without giving up anything.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Blue

Also, don’t forget that you can continue to enjoy the HBO discount, the HBO Max subscription is on sale at only 4.99 euros per month forever.

Looking for more deals?





If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news, you can take a look at the technological offers of Xataka or visit the other Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

And if you want to be informed of the offers, bargains and discounts that we publish on MundoXiaomi, you can follow us on Twitter or Facebook. We also recommend you subscribe by leaving your email in the box that you will see at the bottom of the page or read us through our feed.