Only for seven oil fields that are a product in the private bidding rounds, as well as associations and migrations of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) after the energy reform of the last six-year term, it is estimated that the Mexican State will receive 67,773 million dollars, this between 2017 and until 2040.

The projection presented by Mauricio Herrera, from the Mexican Petroleum Fund, considers these seven fields as the main oil producers, it is the migrations of assignments to contracts with Pemex (Ek-Balam and Santuario), the association of the Productive Company of the State in deep waters with BHP (Trión), and of the areas awarded to private companies in the rounds (Amoca-Miztón-Teocalli, Hokchi, Ichalkil-Pokoch and Zama).

The 67,773 million dollars are broken down as follows:

38,000 million of the 3 shallow water contracts of round 1.2 (Amoca-Miztón-Teocalli, Hokchi and Ichalkil-Pokoch

16,000 million for the Zama contracts of round 1.1, discovered by the consortium headed by Talos and which is now being disputed with Pemex, and Trión, located in deep waters

13,000 million for Ek-Balam and Sanctuary

“It is something to highlight all the incomes that are expected to come from these contracts, (…) the advantages that the new contract scheme has for the national platform, on the one hand Pemex to obtain more resources for the development of its areas and increase the production of some assignments and also allows private companies to allocate resources to the development of the oil sector that probably could not have been allocated by the State Productive Company, ”Herrera said during his keynote address at the forum organized by the Mexican Association of Hydrocarbon Companies (Amexhi).

In the case of private fields, it is expected that Ichalkil-Pokoch, of which Petrobal and Fieldwood announced the start of commercial production a few days ago; Amoca-Miztón-Teocalli, from the Italian Eni, as well as Hokchi, from the Argentine consortium Hokchi Energy, will be among the eight most important producing fields in Mexico in the coming years.

The present value of the hydrocarbons produced by these contracts that took place in Round 1.2 in shallow waters is 43.6 billion dollars.

In 2022 it is estimated that Amoca-Miztón-Teocalli will reach a production of 90,000 barrels per day of crude, in Hokchi of 30,000 barrels, while for Ichalkil-Pokoch the scenario is towards 2025, when it is expected to reach 104,000 barrels per day, which would place it in third place, behind the main Pemex producers that are Maloob and Zaap, with 285,000 and 243,000 barrels per day, respectively.

