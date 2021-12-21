After the message that the new Congress gave to the national government in the Chamber of Deputies in the debate for the 2022 Budget, the ruling party and the opposition once again measure forces in the compound led by Sergio Massa to modify the Personal Property tax. Together for Change requested a special session for 2:00 p.m. to discuss the project that has half approval from the Senate -presented by the Frente de Todos-, but the bloc headed by Máximo Kirchner will carry a new proposal to the Budget and Finance committee to be done before.

Minutes before 1:30 p.m., the meeting chaired by Carlos Heller began to define whether the project of the ruling party is successful or if the opposition remains firm in its intention to approve the rule that comes from the Senate.

It all started on the day the Budget was discussed, when Congresswoman Silvia Lospennato asked for a deviation from the regulation so that a vote could be placed on the Budget Committee to debate the initiative. The opposition prevailed by 130 votes to 116 and the first non-consensual vote of the new lower house was taken. In addition to Together for Change, they voted in favor of advancing with the treatment of the project on Personal Assets the Federal interblock; United Provinces; the libertarians and Felipe Álvarez de SER from Rioja.

The rule, presented by the senator Carlos Caserio, increases the non-taxable minimum of the tax from 2 to 6 million pesos. That floor has been fixed since 2019, which caused that each year more people are forced to pay or pay more even if they have not had increases in their equity.

The opposition will seek to impose itself again in the lower house

The key to what happened last Thursday and that could be replicated today is that the opposition as a whole reaped 130 wills in favor of the project and, in this way, It could be raised with a majority opinion in the Budget Committee and approved in plenary.

However, on Monday the Frente de Todos announced that it would bring a new proposal to modify the tribute: raise the minimum to $ 6 million and update it every year for inflation. They will also include an increase in the maximum rate so that the assets that exceed $ 100 million will pay a rate of 1.5 percent. Currently the maximum rate is 1.25% for goods that exceed 18 million pesos.

Also, in the new project The non-taxable minimum for real estate destined to house rooms would remain unchanged (Today it is $ 18 million and the text that has a half sanction anticipates raising it to $ 30 million) and the one that is used for goods abroad.

Regarding the annual update for inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the INDEC, will be used as a reference. This will be valid for the set of goods (but not for the special minimum that is used for the house-room) and for the sections of the aliquot scale.

The intention of the Frente de Todos bench is to nullify the half-sanction of the Senate and initiate the parliamentary process in Deputies, for which they would commit to the upper house to debate the issue next week.

The bill needs to be signed into law before the end of the year in order to go into effect. According to official calculations, the fiscal impact generated by the update of the non-taxable minimum represents a cut in collection of 0.04% on GDP. This decrease would be offset by an increase in the maximum rate to 1.5%, which would generate an additional collection of 0.04% on GDP.

