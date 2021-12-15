Dec 15 (Reuters) – The Spanish equity market opened lower on Wednesday, trading again in the red after yesterday’s rise.

In a day of waiting before the end of the two-day meeting of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), world markets remained undecided while the Ibex took benefits.

With inflation at nearly four-decade highs, the Fed is expected to wrap up its meeting on Wednesday by accelerating its reduction in asset purchases from the current pace of $ 15 billion a month, and there will be interest in comments on interest rates. Some estimate that this rate will double.

“So far we only expected two rate hikes in 2022 and another two in 2023, although we will have to be aware of whether the Fed modifies its ‘dot plot’ upward,” commented Income 4 analysts in a note to customers.

The latest BofA survey of fund managers shows they are betting on an end to a stimulus withdrawal in April and just two rate hikes in 2022, making them more vulnerable to tougher Fed decisions.

The US central bank’s decision will set the bar for central banks from the EU, UK and Japan, which are also meeting this week.

On Wednesday, the NY manufacturing survey, the annual import price index and retail sales are published in the United States.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the CPI figures for France and the United Kingdom were released, as well as the final CPI for November for Spain, which recorded its highest rise in 29 years.

In this context, at 09:21 on Wednesday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 fell 19.20 points, 0.23%, to 8,359.30 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced a 0.43%.

Energy company Acciona was listed at the top, with a rise of 1.60%.

Indra opened at the other end, with losses of 5.11%, after Alba announced the sale of 5% of Indra to SAPA at a discount.

It was followed by Inditex, which dropped 2.38% after publishing the 9-month results, after a similar percentage rise the day before.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.17%, BBVA recorded 0.27%, Caixabank lost 0.56%, Sabadell fell 0.88%, and Bankinter fell 0.16%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 0.01%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.53%, Cellnex fell 0.19% and the oil company Repsol lost 1.09%.

(Information from Flora Gómez; edited by Tomás Cobos)