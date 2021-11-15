The Spanish coronavirus vaccine is on its way and everything indicates that it will be ready for the promised date: 2022. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products just give your thumbs up to start phase II of the vaccine. The progress of the clinical trial has been announced by the President of the Government himself, Pedro Sánchez.

The test of the Spanish PHH-1V vaccine against Covid-19, which has recently received public funding to pass the phase of about 15 million euros – under the public-private collaboration plan – will have the participation of 1,000 patients volunteers. Distributed among 10 hospitals throughout the country.

La Paz, Gregorio Marañón and Príncipe de Asturias have already announced the call for volunteers. They must be over 18 years old and have been vaccinated with Comirnaty from Pfizer-BioNTech against COVID-19 at least six months ago.

Availability of the Spanish vaccine by 2022

Designed and researched by the Spanish company Hipra, the Spanish recombinant protein vaccine that seeks a neutralizing immune response to the virus, wants to have 400 million doses ready by 2022. The production, in fact, will also be entirely in the country. Available, if all the pertinent tests are carried out, for the third-dose vaccination campaign for the general population that – most likely – will have to start during the next course.

During the first research phase of the Spanish vaccine, successfully passed, a total of 400 volunteers under a double blind trial. None of the study participants knew what dose the patients had been inoculated with.

In fact, the Spanish company started the phase only a few months ago, in the summer of 2021. Already at that time they pointed out that it would be early 2022, without a specific date, when it could start with the general population. It would be the first 100% Spanish vaccine to enter the market.