One of the advantages of the operating system Android is that you can customize your mobile to your liking. If you don’t like its home screen or its application drawer, you can change the launcher, and even the icons of your applications, so that the interface adapts completely to preferences and it seems that you are releasing a new mobile or Android version.

In the Play Store you can find a wide variety of launchers, where most follow the classic design of icons and widgets, but if you are a lover of minimalist style and are looking for an even simpler design of an app launcher we offer you a selection with the best minimalist interface lauchers that you can currently install on your Android device.

Niagara Launcher

We start our selection with Niagara Launcher, the minimalist app launcher most downloaded on Google Play with more than a million downloads. This launcher is committed to displaying a list of all our applications on the home screen.

At the top of the list we will have our favorite applications previously selected, with the options to also see notifications and some widgets on that same screen. Then by moving your finger along its lateral index, we can quickly find an application. In addition, it allows us to hide applications from the list.

Niagara Launcher Developer: Peter huber

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Personalization

Before Launcher

We continue with Before Launcher, a minimalist screen launcher with more than 100,000 downloads that divides our home screen into three screens. In the main one we have a large text list with our favorite applications, on the left we will access the notifications and on the right the complete list of installed applications.

Before Launcher It has different options to further customize its minimalist interface, such as the alignment of the letters, the wallpapers or changing the styles and icon pack. With the Pro version (5.99 euros) you can change the size of the font and hide applications, among other options.

Before Launcher

Olauncher

Olauncher it is a minimalist launcher totally free that allows us to have on the home screen a list with up to eight applications. Then by sliding up we access the complete list. Also by sliding to the sides we can open our favorite applications, for example, sliding to the left opens the camera. It also allows us to hide applications.

Olauncher

Slim Launcher

With Slim Launcher We are facing another free minimalist launcher, and even more minimalist, since we have to add to the list each of the applications that we want to see in from its home screen, which will also show the shortcuts to calls and camera in each of the lower corners. In its settings we can change the theme (color) of the background and texts.

Slim Launcher

Indistractable Launcher

Indistractable Launcher is a minimalist launcher still in development whose interface is divided into two screens. On the main screen we have the list of favorite applications and when you slide your finger to the left you will find the complete list to search for a certain application. It also has options to customize its theme, font size and hide applications. In the free version we can only hide up to four applications.

Indistractable Launcher

Yasan Launcher

YASAN Launcher, also in development, allows us to test its minimalist application launcher, which has a more conventional design. Instead of betting on a list of names, here it shows us an application drawer reduced to only the icons, without names, on its main screen, with direct access to a complete application drawer, a search engine, a dashboard to view charge level and volume.

YASAN Launcher Developer: YASAN

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Sentien Launcher

Finally, we finalize our selection with Setien Launcher. the pitcher more minimalist and simple that you can install on your Android, since it practically offers us a search engine that when pressing its icon does not allow access to the complete list of applications. Optionally, we can add a widget that shows our favorite applications on top of the search engine. It is completely free and it also allows us to hide applications.

Sentien Launcher Developer: YASAN

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Personalization

