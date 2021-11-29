It was the CEO of Realme himself who has confirmed the existence of the next high-end of the oriental company. Your name will Realme GT 2 Pro and in addition to having confirmed the name, the CEO himself has said that it will be his “first and most premium catalog leader”. Just with that statement, expectations about the launch skyrocket.

But the news has not been there because the first big leak about the Realme GT 2 Pro has not been long in producing and we already have several key data to take to our mouths, in addition to the possible European price for it. And if everything turns out to be as it has leaked, yes we will be facing a full-fledged premium high-end range.

Maximum power for the Realme GT 2 Pro

If the confirmation has come from the CEO, the leak lands in the publishing world at the hands of some ‘usual suspects’, the German medium 91Mobiles which in turn collects the information from OnLeaks. From there we get the supposed renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro in addition to several of its key features such as the one that indicates that the phone will carry the successor to the Snapdragon 888+, the so-called ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen1’ that has been leaked sometime in the past but is not yet official.

This Realme GT 2 Pro seems associated with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, LPDDR5 on the one hand and UFS 3.1 on the other, although we do not know if it will be the base model or if we will have more options when purchasing it. The same leak tells us about Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 above, so we will have to be attentive. As for cameras, 32 megapixels for selfies and a rear 50 megapixel duo (normal and super wide angle) plus 8 megapixels with optical zoom.

In addition to this equipment, the Realme GT 2 Pro should have a 6.8-inch OLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. This screen would have a WQHD + resolution, very similar to 2K +, so it is anticipated that we will have a higher than average pixel density. It remains to be seen how this resolution and this refresh rate affect the autonomy of the phone, although unfortunately the battery capacity has not transcended. Some rumors speak of 125W fast charge, but no milliamps around here. Not yet.

GT 2 Pro – that’s how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide. # realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/ngX5VI409S – Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 29, 2021

According to the source, the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space should cost about 799 euros in Europe ($ 799 in the United States with the usual 1: 1 exchange between currencies), so we only need to know when we can see it. Previous leaks speak of the first quarter of 2022, we will see if Realme is able to meet its own forecasts (unconfirmed) with the current traffic jam in the world of semiconductors.

