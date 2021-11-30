The POCO F4 has already been leaked with bad and good news

Xiaomi is an expert in launching devices that become the best option in its range. Soon it could launch the cheapest high-end for next year. This device would be the POCO F4 or Redmi K50 Pro in China. The device It seems to be almost ready and several important details about it are already known. In China it could debut in the next few days and in the West it would see the light entered the new year. East LITTLE F4 could be one of the best options in the high-end for users who can spend little money.

The POCO F4 would bet on MediaTek and OLED screen

The first details of this possible LITTLE F4 they start from a leak on the series Redmi K50. This series will launch in China and most likely won’t leave the home country without a name change. There is nothing official, but one of the members of this new batch of devices would be the LITTLE F4 for the international market.

According to rumors and leaks we can know that MediaTek will be the company in charge of promoting these terminals. The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000 will be the star processors for this new series. Which one will carry the POCO F4 is still unknown.

The person in charge of filtering this information affirms that MediaTek processors are high-end, but do not come to offer the performance of the Snapdragon 870 and 888. This is bad news, because if the POCO F4 arrives with a Dimensity 7000 it means that it would not outperform the current POCO F3.

Beyond the power this device would display the content in a 120 or 144 Hz OLED display. Your photos would be in charge of a 64 + 13 + 8 + 2 MP quad camera module or 108 + 13 + 8 + 2 MP.

It will arrive with MIUI 13 and Android 12

Another of the unknowns is in the software with which it will be presented. It is not a problem for western users, because when the POCO F4 makes an appearance in 2022 it will have Android 12 and MIUI 13.

Redmi K50 model introduced in China may not be released with Android 12, although yes with MIUI 13 stable to take advantage of its official presentation. If you are waiting for a new high-end release from Xiaomi this LITTLE F4 It could be a big gamble heading into 2022.

