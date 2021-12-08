The Pink Power Ranger is writing a comic

Although the property of the power Rangers It is no longer as popular as it was in the 90s. This franchise continues to expand its universe in different ways, this while paying tribute to the show that started it all. In this way, it was recently revealed that for the 30th anniversary of the series, Amy Jo Johnson, who played the original Pink Ranger, is already writing a special comic.

During his recent presentation at Emerald City Comic Con, Johnson revealed that he is currently working on a special comic to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers, which will be available sometime in 2023, this in collaboration with Boom, the publisher that is in charge of this property. Here’s what Johnson had to say about it:

“I wrote a comic with my boyfriend and Boom is very excited about it. We are in the process of achieving it ”.

The goal is to create a new series focused on revealing where the original Rangers are 30 years after their first appearance. Although at the moment only Johnson’s participation is confirmed, the actress hopes that the rest of the original actors will also participate, and write your own perspective on this idea.

Along with this, it is currently unknown who will be in charge of the art, since Johnson and her boyfriend are responsible for the story. Considering that this project is planned to be launched until 2023, there is still some time before we have some type of more concrete information.

In related topics, you can learn more about the Power Rangers here.

Editor’s Note:

This is a great idea. The 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers will be an event that all of us who grew up with this series in the 90s cannot miss. Hopefully the rest of the original actors join in on this proposal, and don’t show their own perspectives on their characters.

Via: Den of Geek