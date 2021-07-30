The Outer Wilds First and Only Expansion Announced

There is no doubt that Outer Wilds It was a fantastic game, more than two years after it was released, its developers confirmed that there will be DLC for this game. The bad news is that, according to Annapurna, it will be the first and only expansion that you will receive.

During a presentation of Annapurna Interactive today, the existence of Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye, content to debut next September 28 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. For Nintendo Switch a full game release is planned for the end of the year.

The bad news is that, outside of teaser previously shared, there are not many additional details about this expansion. Due to the structure of the game, it is easy to assume that this expansion will not necessarily be a direct sequel, but could be set at some point in the base game.

Via: IGN

