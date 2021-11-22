Movistar bought the Prisa group its television division, which consisted mainly of a Digital + that came from the old Canal + that inaugurated paid broadcasts in our country. More than six years ago, Movistar announced the creation of channel # 0 which thus became the spiritual successor of that seminal Canal +, inheriting the quality and variety of its own-produced content.

Now, according to sources from El Independiente, Telefónica is considering giving a turn to its television strategy, precisely closing Movistar + # 0. Channel Cero would have internal image problems as a result of the latest La Resistencia scandals, and among controversies over the alleged censorship of scripts and other content. A) Yes, the operator would consider closing # 0 as soon as the season ends in the next month of June 2022.

Movistar # 0 can conclude its broadcast next June

The last controversial case around David Broncano’s La Resistencia program would be the one that has reopened the debate on the continuity of # 0 on the Movistar + grid. Despite the fact that the unfortunate coincidence with the joke about the abuse of the girl has already been explained by the presenter of the program himself, in Movistar they consider the need for # 0 to continue to exist on the operator’s television grill.

Curiously, despite the fact that this joke has been the cause of a possible closure decision, at Movistar they have decided to give even more importance to the Broncano program with a 24-hour channel that will relentlessly broadcast selections of content broadcast so far by both guests and of collaborators. The 24H Resistance will begin to broadcast on channel 7 of Movistar + from Monday to Thursday and it will also be available in Movistar + Lite.

The sources consulted by El Independiente speak that in Movistar They would not be very happy either with the audience of channel # 0, despite being aware that it is content only for subscribers of its television platform. Late Motiv, Andreu Buenafuente’s program that will end its tour this Christmas, has had audiences close to 70,000 viewers in its broadcasts.

With Buenafuente out and different controversies about censorship and misfit jokes on the grill, Movistar # 0 may end up closing

David Broncano’s program, for example, had around 30,000 viewers for his programs, while the pieces that Movistar uploaded to YouTube have counted its audience in the millions. In some cases, up to 10 million users have accessed this content. So that, the operator is now rethinking its content strategy in the middle of a cross war of accusations about the possible censorship in scripts and others by ex-collaborators of the platform and channel # 0.

If # 0 is finally closed, the channel would cease its broadcasts next June, the date on which the television season on the channel would conclude with the closure of the different seasons of its programs to move on to the summer reruns. Until then there will be time to learn more about this possible decision if it is finally made. We will see what happens until then and what Movistar does with the current # 0 programs, will it move them to its own channels as in the case of La Resistencia?

From Webedia Spain we have contacted Telefónica to find out first-hand what the operator’s intentions are for its channel # 0. We will update as soon as we get a response from you.

Via | The Independent