We had all the details at the beginning of November and now the Redmi Watch 2 Lite has arrived in Spain. The latest Xiaomi model arrives in our country as an alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Watch to fight in an increasingly competitive market, that of smartwatches. It can be purchased from December 15 for 69.99 euros in blue, ivory and black.

A model that grows in size compared to its predecessor thanks to a screen that now reaches 1.55 inches. And although the brand puts the scissors, we found interesting features like the possibility of having 10 days of use on a single charge and more than 100 sports modes.

Cheap and interesting

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a light model, as it only has a weight of 35 grams. In front of the 1.4-inch screen of its predecessor, the firm now includes a 1.55-inch diagonal TFT panel which raises the measurements to 41.2 x 35.3 x 10.7 millimeters and in which it can offer a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels.

Also, the “faces” on the screen can be customized with up to 100 covers different from the smartphone app, Mi Wear available for iOS and Android.

In terms of functions, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite includes a optical heart rate sensor and an SpO2 sensor. Sensors thanks to which aspects such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep and stress can be monitored, as well as female health. For sports lovers, it incorporates 100 sports modes and a GPS chip compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BDS. It is also resistant to water, supporting up to 5 ATM.

This model includes a 262 mAh battery that according to the brand allows you to get up to 10 days of autonomy with normal use. Keep in mind that this figure may be affected depending on the applications we use or if we have GPS activated.

Price and availability

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite can be purchased for 69.99 euros from December 15. It will be available in blue, ivory and black. Included in the box is a 140-210mm TPU strap in the same color as the watch.



