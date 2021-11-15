It seems that Xiaomi’s international strategy for its new mid-range generation is beginning to take shape. The latest news leaves us with a presentation date set for the November 30. In this international event of Xiaomi it is intended to launch the new generation model that will be available in Spain, Latin America or the rest of Europe. The duo presented a few days ago in China arrives with changes and reductions to the West: there will only be one Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G will be like the Redmi Note 11

Everything indicates that Xiaomi will reduce the number of mobile phones of its new generation for international arrival, at least for the moment. The event set for the end of this month will host the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. This device has all the ballots to be a Redmi Note 11 with some small modification.

This means that the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the truly interesting one, would be left out of the international markets. It is easy to see Xiaomi launching dozens of very similar smartphones a year, so it is possible that later the Spanish and European market will host more Redmi Note 11 models.

At the moment, if you want to buy one of the new models, you may have to buy the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Its characteristics are interesting, although it is not an incredible change compared to the Redmi Note 10.

Prices and final characteristics are, for the moment, a question that cannot be solved. There are exactly 15 days left to be able to know all the details and to know if Xiaomi has any other trick up its sleeve. If you were hoping to buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro shortly you may have to wait longer or resort to importing from China.

