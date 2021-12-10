A hydrocarbon platform is seen in the Vaca Muerta formation, in the province of Neuquén

The largest oil union in Argentina canceled the strike scheduled for tomorrow Friday after agreeing with the state oil company YPF to celebrate a union event, according to a statement released Thursday by the workers.

The Private Oil and Gas Union of Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa, which represents some 24,000 workers, suspended the force measure scheduled for Friday after a dialogue between the union leader, Guillermo Pereyra, and the president of YPF, Pablo Gonzalez.

The strike had been announced for the workers to attend the inauguration of the new Secretary General of Petroleros, Marcelo rucci, who will replace Pereyra, the historic representative of the union who has been in office for 38 years and was also a national senator. The event will take place this Friday 10 at 11 at the Deportivo Rincón stadium and will feature the participation of important leaders of the National Government, provincial governments and other union organizations.

“González explained to us that there is total availability and support to the union organization so that it can carry out the transfer of command in a festive setting. He even confirmed that company leaders will attend the event in Rincón de los Sauces “Pereyra said in the statement.

The now-canceled force measure was scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.

“The measure of force will be total and only minimum guards will be guaranteed in production and maintenance so as not to affect the activity,” said the union, from which it was alleged that YPF and its subsidiaries denied authorization to workers to attend a replacement of guild authorities.

Hours later, the measure was lifted.

