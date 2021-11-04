The Nintendo Switch already exceeds 92 million units

Nintendo has disclosed its financial results related to the last quarter of the current fiscal year. To begin with, this time it has been revealed that the Switch has exceeded 92.87 million units sold globally. This is an increase of 3.83 million consoles during this three-month period.

On this occasion it has been mentioned that in just six months, more than 8.3 million consoles have been sold worldwide. Nintendo reported sales of $ 6.73 billion. By comparison, in the same time period last year, revenue of $ 5.46 billion was reported. Total collections were $ 1.86 billion, up from $ 1.5 billion last year.

However, this is not all good news, as the estimated number of Nintendo Switch consoles sold for the fiscal year has dropped from 25.5 million. to just 24 million by March 31, 2022. Although it has been mentioned that the OLED model has driven sales of the console, this is something that will be reflected until the end of the year reports come to light.

On related issues, a hacker will have to pay Nintendo $ 4.5 million. Similarly, the closure of the offices in California and Toronto has been confirmed.

Editor’s Note:

Despite the pandemic, Nintendo continues to report good numbers. However, the decision to reduce console production is already beginning to have an impact on the company. With four years on the market, the Switch is positioned not only to be one of the Big N’s best-selling pieces of hardware, but one of the most popular overall.

Via: Nintendo