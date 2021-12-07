Today the players of Nintendo switch they noticed a change in the eShop, because the end of the Highlights tab can find a new section called ‘Most played‘, with the most played video games of the last two weeks. The list has almost 100 titles that were updated on 12/06/2021.

The most played Nintendo Switch game in the North America region in the last two weeks is Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, a tactical RPG from a franchise famous for consuming hundreds of hours of its fans in each of its games. Disgaea 6 arrived in mid-2021 but it seems that in recent weeks it has enjoyed good popularity, which is why it tops the list.

The second place is occupied by Football Manager 2022 Touch, the Nintendo Switch version of this SEGA simulator that allows us to become the technical director of our dream team. This version boasts of having renewed controls to improve the user experience on Nintendo Switch, and it seems to be true, since players have dedicated enough hours to it to position it in second place.

Third place is occupied by AAA watch from RedDeerGames, which came with an 80% discount and is currently available for only $ 40.96 MXN. How this game came to third place is a mystery, but it is believed that it may be due to the hundreds of YouTubers who posted joking reviews in addition to the aforementioned discount; Let’s also take into account that given the nature of the “game”, it can remain at a table for hours doing its function as a clock, drastically increasing its “playing time”.

In fourth and fifth place we have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the remakes of the fourth generation that arrived last month to the Nintendo Switch. Garden Paws ranks sixth, an adorable 3D Stardew Valley-style life simulation game with cuter character design and hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Grow: Song of the Evertree is another indie adventure simulation game that takes us to a magical and colorful world, published by 505 Games on the Nintendo Switch. This game allows you to create your own worlds and build the city of your dreams, so wait for another experience that offers you as many hours of play as you want to dedicate to it.

These are the most played video games on Nintendo Switch During the last two weeks, a list with many surprises that helps us to know the next game to which we will dedicate dozens of hours. It is worth mentioning that to have reached the list it was necessary for the game to have a high average playing time and more than 2,500 active users in the last two weeks.