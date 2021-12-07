Today the players of Nintendo switch they noticed a change in the eShop, because the end of the Highlights tab can find a new section called ‘Most played‘, with the most played video games of the last two weeks. The list has almost 100 titles that were updated on 12/06/2021.

The most played Nintendo Switch game in the North America region in the last two weeks is Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, a tactical RPG from a franchise famous for consuming hundreds of hours of its fans in each of its games. Disgaea 6 arrived in mid-2021 but it seems that in recent weeks it has enjoyed good popularity, which is why it tops the list.

The second place is occupied by Football Manager 2022 Touch, the Nintendo Switch version of this SEGA simulator that allows us to become the technical director of our dream team. This version boasts of having renewed controls to improve the user experience on Nintendo Switch, and it seems to be true, since players have dedicated enough hours to it to position it in second place.

Third place is occupied by AAA watch from RedDeerGames, which came with an 80% discount and is currently available for only $ 40.96 MXN. How this game came to third place is a mystery, but it is believed that it may be due to the hundreds of YouTubers who posted joking reviews in addition to the aforementioned discount; Let’s also take into account that given the nature of the “game”, it can remain at a table for hours doing its function as a clock, drastically increasing its “playing time”.

In fourth and fifth place we have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the remakes of the fourth generation that arrived last month to the Nintendo Switch. Garden Paws ranks sixth, an adorable 3D Stardew Valley-style life simulation game with cuter character design and hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Grow: Song of the Evertree is another indie adventure simulation game that takes us to a magical and colorful world, published by 505 Games on the Nintendo Switch. This game allows you to create your own worlds and build the city of your dreams, so wait for another experience that offers you as many hours of play as you want to dedicate to it.

These are the most played video games on Nintendo Switch During the last two weeks, a list with many surprises that helps us to know the next game to which we will dedicate dozens of hours. It is worth mentioning that to have reached the list it was necessary for the game to have a high average playing time and more than 2,500 active users in the last two weeks.

  1. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
  2. Football Manager 2022 Touch
  3. AAA Clock
  4. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  5. Pokemon Shining Pearl
  6. Garden paws
  7. Grow: Song of the Evertree
  8. Shin Megami Tensei V
  9. Youtube
  10. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  11. Olympia Soirée
  12. Empire of Sin
  13. Diablo II: Resurrected
  14. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
  15. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  16. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition
  17. Civilization VI
  18. Divinity II: Original Sin
  19. My Time at Portia
  20. Danganronpa S
  21. Cupid parasite
  22. Trails of Cold Steel IV
  23. XCOM 2
  24. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  25. Rune Factory 4 Special
  26. Piofare: Fated Memories
  27. X Malice Necklace
  28. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  29. Warframe
  30. Kingdom two crowns
  31. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  32. Harvest Moon: One World
  33. Trails of Cold Steel III
  34. Ark: Survival Evolved
  35. Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth
  36. Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx
  37. Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
  38. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Definitive Edition
  39. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  40. Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle
  41. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  42. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
  43. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  44. Graveyard Keeper
  45. NBA 2K22
  46. Blue Reflections: Second Light
  47. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy
  48. The Wild at Heart
  49. Tropico 6
  50. Dying Light Platinum Edition
  51. Cafe Enchante
  52. Surviving the Aftermath
  53. Spiritfarer
  54. The Long Dark
  55. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  56. Ys IX: Monstrom Nox
  57. Disgaea 5: Complete
  58. NEO: The World Ends with You
  59. Dead by daylight
  60. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
  61. Stardew valley
  62. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  63. The Outer Worlds
  64. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  65. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  66. Farm together
  67. Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD
  68. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
  69. Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  70. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +
  71. Bravely Default II
  72. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  73. Mary Skelter 2
  74. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
  75. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  76. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
  77. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  78. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  79. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD
  80. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
  81. Lego Marvel Super Heroes
  82. Darkest dungeon
  83. Dragon Quest Builders
  84. Star Wars Knights: Old Republic
  85. AI: The Somnium Files
  86. Fortnite
  87. Monster sanctuary
  88. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: Dungeons and Dragons
  89. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
  90. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  91. Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
  92. Octopath Traveler
  93. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
  94. Monster hunter rise
  95. Valkyria Chronicles 4
  96. Northgard
  97. The Survivalists
  98. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
