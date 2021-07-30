What should you look for when choosing one

As we said before, this accessory is ultimately essential for managing your computer. Therefore there are some key aspects that we believe it is convenient for you to know or remember to make the best possible decision.

Compatibility: Most of the mice on the market are compatible with both Mac and Windows. However, although they are less, there are also exclusive to the Microsoft operating system, so you should make sure that they are compatible (all the ones we review in this post are).

Guy: As you will see in the following sections of this post, there are different types of mice: those with a lifetime of cable, those that work via Bluetooth and those that need to have a receiver connected to a port on your Mac. Choose the one you think you want. it may be more useful depending on your use.

Ergonomics: Taking into account that you will spend hours wearing this accessory, try to choose one that fits your hand as best as possible so that it does not cause pain in your wrist or fingers after intensive use.

Additional buttons: In addition to the two classic buttons and even the scroll wheel, you can find some that offer you additional functions through other buttons. They are needed? Maybe not in your case, but they can always be helpful if you configure an action in them.

Price: Obviously this factor could not be missing and we advise you to adjust the budget depending on the use that you are going to give it. If you are not going to use it a lot, try to find a cheaper option, but if it is going to be a mouse that you are going to use for several hours a day, it is advisable that you spare no expense (although always within a limit).

Best Bluetooth mice for Mac

These types of mice are the ones that work thanks to the Mac’s Bluetooth connection without the need for any intermediate element or cables. They are the most advisable to save space, although the fact that they work using this standard can cause some latency to exist (although it is almost negligible).

Magic Mouse 2

It could not be missing in a compilation of mice for Mac, the Apple official for these teams. It is the mouse that the Californian company adds as standard to its iMac computers, although it is also sold separately and is compatible with any other model of the brand’s computer. It is even possible to use it on any iPad that has iPadOS 13.4 or later.

It is a mouse that you love or hate, as it has excellent functionalities thanks to the configurable gestures from settings. However, it has some cons to highlight, such as its charging method, which does not allow to use the mouse in the meantime because the connector is at the bottom of it, although its autonomy lasts for several weeks of use.

Logitech MX Master 3

Logitech is one of the most recognized brands when it comes to peripherals of this type and the mice in its MX Master range are the jewel in the crown. The ‘3’ is the latest launched on the market by the Swiss brand and is uno of the public’s favoritesfor its excellent ergonomics and functionalities.

From its precise scroll wheel to which you can set haptic feel more or less strong until their additional buttons with which to configure other actions in the Mac settings. It is also possible to use it on a multitude of surfaces including glass, making it an all-terrain mouse.

HP Z5000

HP is another of the most recognized brands in the sector when it comes to manufacturing computers and accessories. This is one of their star mice, not because it is surely the best, but one of the best options when it comes to good quality mice for not too much money. Its design is very minimalist, available in Two colors: black or white.

It has the two classic buttons, accompanied by the scroll wheel in which another button is located. Perhaps the negative part is that it works on batteries, but these are included and give autonomy for several months, so it should not be a concern.

AE Wish Anewish

If you are looking for a Bluetooth mouse that is functional, but without spending too much money, this is one of the best in value for money. It is not from a well-known brand, but this does not cause it to lose functionality or quality. Its design is reminiscent of Apple’s Magic Mouse and its ergonomics are also quite similar for that reason.

Of course, the differences with that of Apple lie in that in this case there are no customizable gestures, although in its favor it has the possibility of use it while chargingas it has the connector on the front. It may not be the best for continuous and professional use, but for occasional MacBook use it can be very useful.

Other wireless mice, but with nano receiver

These other mice are similar to Bluetooth in the sense that they give you full freedom of use by not having cables in between, although they will need a nano receiver that is usually a USB that connects to the Mac and that has to be connected all the time. To make it work. Otherwise its operation is similar to that of the others, since in reality they also work through a standard similar to Bluetooth.

Logitech M330 Silent Plus

If silence is essential for you, this is the mouse you should buy for your Mac. You can enjoy a click sensation identical to that of other mice but with a 90% reduction in noise. This will ensure that the user experience is not affected in any way by the excessive noise that it may have. It has a battery with batteries which promise to last up to 24 months thanks to the energy efficiency technology that it integrates.

Aesthetically it is a simple, reliable and robust mouse. The connection is made through a nano receiver via USB-A that guarantees a reliable and above all stable binding. Logitech promises to prevent your mouse from crashing or giving false clicks while you’re working. This is obviously achieved within 10 meters of the receiver’s range.

Trust verto

This is probably one of the weirdest design-wise mice you’ll find in this post. Its design, as you can see from the photographs, shows that it is a vertical use mouse and that adapts to the natural movement of the hand. And although it has a learning curve until you get used to it, the truth is that whoever tries this style of mice no longer wants to go back to the classic format.

In terms of functionality, it is identical to any other, with its two classic buttons and scroll wheels, as well as two additional buttons. It has LED backlighting on one of its sides and works by means of a battery that gives it autonomy for a few months of intensive use.

Inphic

This mouse model has a design that is ergonomic and portable. It has been specially designed for right-handed people, making the grips of soft rubber to ensure optimal comfort. In addition, the number of DPI can vary between 1000, 1200 and 1600 to adapt the speed of the mouse according to personal tastes.

This mouse supports connection via Bluetooth 5.0, 4.0 and also via 2.4 GHz network. This variety of connections makes it easy to link with any device. Also, if you are a person who normally needs different shortcuts to work, this model integrates a total of 6 customizable function buttons that can function as keyboard shortcuts.

The best options in wired mice

Finally we find the most classic options. Despite the disadvantages of having a cable in between, both due to possible entanglements and not being able to move it wherever you want, the truth is that they are the most suitable for some uses such as video games. This is because they have a minimal latency that is achieved thanks to the direct connection with the Mac.

Microsoft Basic Optical Mouse

The simplest and easiest mouse to use on the market. Without a doubt, this is the phrase that can best summarize this Microsoft mouse that bets on a classic design with only the right and left button as well as the central wheel. The entire mouse is black but has different finishes, interspersing the matte with the gloss.

The integrated optical sensor offers 800 dots per inch. This makes it a mouse that is very designed for office tasks. In no case is it advisable to use it in a gaming environment since it is not designed to give that experience. It connects to any Mac via cable and is independent of any battery system.

Philips SPK9314

This is another wired mouse option from another well-known brand such as Philips. In this case we find a classic design with its two classic buttons plus the scroll wheel, but adding backlighting both on the sides, on the bottom and in the center where the wheel is located.

It is designed for both left-handed and right-handed users, giving a pleasant and ergonomic feel at all times. Its price is also one of the most decisive factors when it comes to having sneaked into this compilation, since it is available for 20 euros and is fully functional with both Mac and Windows, Linux and even iPad, although in the latter you will need an adapter ).

What is the one that we recommend?

There are many more mice on the market and they are also of excellent quality, although the ten that we have highlighted in this post we believe are the best. Now, if we had to stick with one from each category, which one would the writing team of La Manzana Bordida choose?