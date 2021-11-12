Xiaomi does not stop surprising us with new types of smartphones. Although the Xiaomi Mix Fold has already surprised with its foldable design, This will not be the only device of this type that we see from the company.

Apparently, as Digital Chat Station has dropped, a well-known Xiaomi specialist informant, the company is working hard on a new folding type smartphone but with a clamshell format, that is, very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

A possible “Xiaomi Mix Flip” would already be on the way.

Apparently, this new device that could end up being called Xiaomi Mix Flip, It would already be in the process of production, being able to officially reach the market throughout this final stretch of the year or at the beginning of 2022.

In this way, the Xiaomi Mix Flip would become the first smartphone of this type from Xiaomi, resulting quite a practical alternative for those who have not yet been convinced by the classic folding type models that we find in the market.

Meanwhile, we can only wait and see what Xiaomi has prepared for us. It would not be surprising that if this information is true, in the coming weeks we will begin to receive new details about it.