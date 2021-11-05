Quotations have reached the development version of Microsoft Edge, and it won’t take long for them to be used by students and researchers around the world.

With the arrival of Windows 10 a few years ago, the Microsoft team surprised with the presentation of what would be the successor to the old Internet Explorer: the Microsoft Edge web browser. It was generally not very successful, but recently the company has made changes to how it works, and now it is a Chromium-based web browser that offers a multitude of possibilities and extra functions.

And, apparently, everything indicates that sooner or later we will see a new option that will be of special interest to a large part of Microsoft Edge users, especially for students and researchers: a new wizard to quickly cite content.

Quotes come to the development version of Microsoft Edge

Just like collect Windows Central, it appears that the Microsoft team is testing to incorporate a small wizard that will allow you to automatically create citations in the most common formats, including APA, Chicago or Harvard among others. In this way, it will be much easier to include content from other authors in papers or documents when necessary.

The function in question is not yet ready for the public, so can only be used by users who are testing development versions of Microsoft Edge. And, to use this function, the contents to be cited must be included in the collections. Afterwards, there will be a small button that will allow you to access different attendees depending on the appointment format to use for the document.

Once inside, you will have the possibility to modify most of the aspects of the appointment if you wish. Nevertheless, By default, the browser will be in charge of extracting the information from the website’s metadataTherefore, aspects such as the author of the articles or the like will be filled in automatically, being already included in the quote itself.

