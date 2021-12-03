If you are distressed because you have not been able to get hold of that mobile that you craved so much during Black Friday, don’t worry. The offers they do not cease for a moment Amazon. It is true that they are not as impressive as they were then, but it does not mean that you cannot find great quality phones at a good price.
In this case, it was the turn of the Realme more powerful and aesthetically beautiful. The Realme GT is the flagship of the Chinese company, which has at its disposal a very varied set of smartphones and for all budgets. Of course, as is to be expected from its best terminal, its price is not relatively low, but you you will save a considerable amount if you hurry.
100 euros discount
No discount through this Realme gt would rise to 600 euros. A high figure, we are not going to be fooled, but with this offer you can get it for 100 euros less, which is not little at all.
Specifically, it can be yours for 500 euros. It may still be a significant sum of money, but, taking into account the properties that this device brings with it, it is completely worth it.
Devastate everything
Except for the built-in camera, the Realme GT is accompanied by high-end features in several of its components. Starting with his Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid images with hyper vivid colors.
In the section related to performance This smartphone is unrivaled when it comes to applications. You will have no problem running any of them thanks to its processor Snapdragon 888 belonging to the last generation. In addition, it is accompanied by a 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of storage to install everything you want and much more.
Nor do you have to be alarmed by the autonomy, since it has a built-in with 4500 mAh power. Enough to provide long hours of power. Even so, even if it runs out, your phone will be ready in less than an hour with the help of your 65W fast charge.
In the photographic facet there are some shortcomings, something logical given its price, since not everything could be perfect. Be careful, this does not mean that results It offers are bad, rather, quite the opposite. With a good luminosity the shots taken with this Realme GT look spectacular.