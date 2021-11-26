This phone has been the king of sales in our country for many months. The fault for this is a compendium of such attractive features such as its AMOLED panel, MIUI 12, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G eight-core processor or a battery of more than 5,000 mAh.
The Xiaomi smartphone went on sale in Spain with several configurations but the biggest reduction of the Amazon Black Friday We find it in this model that we leave you below, with 6 + 128 GB that on the manufacturer’s official website costs 329.99 euros. If you access the next Lin you save up to 70 euros because its price falls to 259.99 euros.
By default it will take you to a model that costs 288 euros, but if you click on the right, on the 6 + 128 GB option, Sun will get a better price.
Since the device is sold by an external store (with a score of more than 96% positive votes), and not by Amazon itself, we do not know when this figure will increase again, so do not think too much if you want to get it. best price for Redmi Note 10 Pro.
A mid-range conforms to a high-end
Launched half a year ago, it is still one of the best phones that you can buy for this price. The data sheet of the Redmi mobile begins with a 6.67-inch touch screen with AMOLED technology and FullHD resolution along with a Snapdragon processor. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, runs on Android 11 and has a 5020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, almost nothing.
When it comes to cameras, the Redmi Note 10 Pro on the rear it includes a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary lens with an f / 1.9 aperture. It is complemented by another 8 megapixel wide-angle camera; a 5 megapixel macro sensor and a focus assist camera. On the front is a front camera for selfies, with a 16 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.45 aperture and endless AI tools.
It was released in Onyx Gray, Ice Blue and Vintage Bronze colors but the amazon offer refers to the first of the models, in an elegant gray tone.