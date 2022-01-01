

Dec 31, 2021 at 1:51 PM CET



2021 closes a year of spectacular footballing level. With the Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as the three great dominators, A year closes that, as always, leaves us more than curious data.

Bayern have been the highest-scoring team in the league, with 116 goals, three more than Manchester City. In addition, the Germans are also the team that has scored the most goals with the right leg, 72, while Atalanta is the one who leads in goals with the left foot, with 47. Upside down, it is Inter who has managed to score the most, with 20 goals.

Those from Munich are also the most goals have been achieved from within the area, scoring a total of 103 goals. Naples has been the most sniper team, being the one that more goals from outside the area has achieved, with a total of 23.

Fouls, penalties and hat-tricks

Monaco is the one who can boast of having gotten into more goals from eleven meters, with a total of 13 penalties scored, while Milan can do so in fouls, with 5 goals scored from a free kick.

Erling Haaland, is the player who more doublets has achieved in the league, with 13, ahead of Leo Messi, who remains with 8. For his part, Robert Lewandowski, is the player who most ‘hat-tricks’ has achieved, signing up to four league games with three goals.