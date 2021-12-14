12/14/2021 On at 16:43 CET

Guillem Sanchez

The Mossos They have killed the former Securitas worker who was surrounded in a house in the Tarragona town of Riudoms where has there been entrenched. The man He has fired several shots at three of his former colleagues in an office in the Plaza Prim de Tarragona, known as the Mitja Lluna. The author, who has in his possession three weapons and wears a bulletproof vest, He had decided to launch the attack against his colleagues after several emails in which he made threats if his financial claims were not satisfied. The police have the house completely surrounded and have intervened against the assailant, who has a 500 meter range rifle with silencer and sight glass.

Shortly before, the police had asked the residents of Les Borges del Camp not to leave the house or circulate with vehicles, since all access to the town had been cut off by the search for the man. The Catalan police, as reported by the town council on Twitter, asked citizens if they saw a tourism Citroën Xsara with registration 0795CBC He will call the emergency number 112.

The events occurred at 11.17 am. The man has entered the office and injured three people: a man in critical condition (the manager), another in serious condition and a woman also seriously injured, as reported by the Emergency Medical System (SEM), which has displaced 10 teams.

The man has fled. In a control of the Mossos, in the roundabout of Mas Pujols, in Reus, the attacker has injured also to a mosso with a shot.

Agent ferit per arma de foc to the municipal district of Reus in the marc of the police device for the purpose of locating and arresting the presumptive perpetrator of the shooting d’aquest migdia a #Tarragona

Mossos and Guardia Urbana de Tarragona have cordoned off the area. According to a witness, several shots were heard and then a man carrying a backpack got out, got into a car and drove away.