The Marvel moments that defined 2021

The year 2021 was marked by great moments nuanced by important emotions that Marvel Comics brought to you

Although the Covid pandemic had a year of contrasts in 2021, Marvel Comics helped millions of fans have a less tense year, where moments of emotion were not lacking, either in the cinema. The platforms or in the cartoons published by Marvel Comics México.

New times are looming in the MCU, both with new heroes arriving, as well as new roles taken by old acquaintances; and in the pages of the comics we witnessed from the classic moments to the new stories that will be part of the memorabilia of La Casa de las Ideas.

Without further ado we present to you the moments that defined 2021 for Marvel Comics.

Wanda Maximoff finally becomes Scarlet Witch

Series on digital platforms became a great option to extend the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and WandaVision was the debut with the right foot of these options, giving us a story that adapted arcs like The Vision and House of M.

What was relevant about WandaVision was that at last Wanda Maximoff was able to understand more about her powers as well as her scope, calling it the magic of chaos and that is why she was named as Scarlet Witch, a powerful figure at the height of the Supreme Sorcerer.

Carnage’s origins exposed

With the premiere of Venom: Let there be Carnage, Marvel Comics Mexico accompanied the premiere of this film with a volume that compiles the best stories of the crimson symbiote, including the numbers that reflect its origins.

Cletus Kasady was not only Eddie Brock’s cellmate, he also achieved symbiosis with the alien entity that transformed Brock into Venom to become one of the most fearsome and dangerous villains in the entire Marvel Universe.

Sam Wilson is the new Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier not only followed the exploits of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes through different countries in Europe and the United States, it was also the long-awaited return of the figure of Captain America, now with Wilson as its bearer.

Faced with the controversies first of Wilson’s resignation from the mantle of the Sentinel of Liberty, and later the appearance of John Walker as the new Captain America imposed by the United States Government, Falcon goes through several stages to claim the mantle that originally inherited Steve Rogers.

King in black

One of the most anticipated events of Marvel Comics arrived throughout 2021 thanks to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico, where Venom was one of the great protagonists, with unforgettable moments.

The God of Symbiotes, Knull, returns to earth with various allies to take over the planet, in a mission that looks deadly for Eddie Brock, who will also have the dilemma of being a good father to a boy named Dylan, who may be Venom’s great ally.

Loki unleashes the Multiverse

The end of the first season of the Loki series brought us one of the most shocking revelations for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and the beginning of a new era that will lead to new and interesting stories.

With the revelation that He Who Reminds is responsible for the TVA and bringing order to the sacred timeline, Sylvie the variant of Loki assassinated the variant of Kang the Conqueror to wreak havoc across the Multiverse.

Kingpin operates in the MCU

One of the most anticipated returns was finally brought by the series Hawkeye, who introduced Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin, as the boss of the New York mafia, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who returns to give life to the villain after his appearance. in the Daredevil series

The Kingpin is the one behind the affairs of Kate Bishop’s mother, as well as the murder of Maya Lopez’s father, which puts Wilson Fisk on Hawkeye’s radar and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Supreme Doctor Strange emerges

Faced with millions of failures to save Dr. Christine Palmer, the love of his life, Stephen Strange learns the secrets of dark magic, and among these is the manipulation of time, and the absorption of the vital energy of beings, which makes him the Supreme Doctor Strange.

The appearance of this evil being not only impacted on the first season of the animated series What If…? It will also be a fundamental part of the next Marvel Studios film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The death of Johny Storm

In 2021, SMASH and Marvel Comics México presented an arc at their Great Events that impacted the Fantastic Four story; Three, a tale of courage, heroism, and sacrifice.

With the risk of a billion soldiers attacking Ben Grimm and Valeria, Johnny Storm makes the risky decision to send The Thing and his niece to earth to close the portal with which Annihilus planned to attack the planet.

Matt Murdock returns to the scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a movie that moved us from start to finish, and one of the moments that the plot delivered to us was the return of actor Charlie Cox as the interpreter of lawyer Matt Murdock, who helped Peter Parker elude criminal action for the London incidents.

This is the gateway to the return of Daredevil to the orbit of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, either in a series or in the plot of a movie, either alone or as support in any of the projects that Marvel Studios develops in this moment.

The origin of the Sinister Six

With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico gave us one of the volumes that brings us closer to an important event in the history of the wall-crawler in comics, the origin of Sinister Six.

From the very first story that brought together Kraven, Doc Ock, Lizard, Electro, Sandman and Mysterio, Spider-Man: Sinister Six brought together the best stories of this group that has sought to end the wall-crawler in any way.

Holland, Maguire and Garfield together as Spider-Man

This year is definitely married with the return of two old acquaintances to the scene, in one of the most anticipated stories by MCU fans for years, since the incorporation of Spider-Man to the Marvel Studios stories was announced.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought us the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to interact with Tom Holland, all three in the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. In one of the most talked about social media events.

Source: Marvel

