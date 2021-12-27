The Mamador of the year; tweeters vote for the most insufferable character on social media

Social networks offer an unrivaled amount of unique moments, those that lead totally unknown people to popularity or completely disappear the public life of anyone; However, social networks are creators of a unique peculiarity, which adds irony, sarcasm, life, ignorance, ignorance and shows the privileges with which some manage their lives.

Thanks to these beings that abound in social networks, the active community within Twitter has generated a contest where Internet users can nominate and vote for the “sucker” of the year. That person who on social networks earned the mockery and even the contempt of a certain part of the population for his way of acting or demonstrating an idea.

As is customary during the month that announces the end of the year, within the different communication media, web pages and therefore social networks, a recount is made of everything that happened during the year, of the achievements or failure as well as the good and bad deeds.

There was a tie between the zodiac girl and bbva so the two pass again, in addition to a beggar with a club, humility and starbucks to the next round of the # mamawards2021 pic.twitter.com/q2YNiOMjTS – Things about suckers # Mamawards2021 (@EsDeMamador) December 26, 2021

This vote is a compilation of the most absurd comments, situations and moments found within social networks, featuring characters such as Carlos Muñoz, who is considered by many to be the king of the insufferable, who has also gradually left social networks due to the constant pointing out for his bad attitude and constant comic moments exposed on social networks.

Within the voting, the following characters have been announced as the possible winners to which they determine how the “sucker” of the year and who will win the Mamawards 202 awards trophy, the names of the nominated publications are: fictitious Logan, Limonero with a club, Zodiacal Girl, BBVA Fallo, Iphon 13, Cereal, Humility., Starbucks.

These nominations are made by the users who occupy the ironic title that is given to the video or post by which a character was made known on social networks and that is generally linked to the situation that is exposed. As revealed by the Twitter page that organizes the @EsDeMamador awards, there is a list where it mentions the competitors and the possible votes obtained so far.

Within the nominations for the sucker of the year, you can find characters such as “The Wrong Tiger” which was nominated by the user @ p11posh, this unique character of the ecosystem offered by the streets of Mexico City, went viral due to the arrogance and the verbal way in which he offends another citizen. The post for which he went viral during the first months of the year is known as “You messed with the wrong Tiger” because it is the phrase with which he seeks to intimidate his adversary.

Now read:

Izzi seizes the moment and gains publicity after complaints against Telmex

DiDi passenger refuses to cancel trip and receives this threat from the driver Mariana Rodríguez gives toys to children and Samuel Garcia loses followers

This is what is coming in creativity within Mexico in 2022