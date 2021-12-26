The Christmas season is an ideal season to celebrate and provide a gesture of goodwill, which helps maintain the Christmas magic and illusion to the little ones, this type of action is well received by the community immersed in social networks, since it is by this means that good deeds often go viral. Mariana Rodríguez gives toys to children in vulnerable situations.

The Christmas magic of Mariana Rodríguez

In social networks, especially within the Instagram and Twitter platforms, the name of Mariana Rodríguez has become popular in recent years, thanks to its integration within digital platforms, Mariana has generated a large number of followers, becoming an influencer which generally makes gestures of good will.

The net if I like Mariana Rodriguez for first lady .. hopefully she gets divorced 🤭 pic.twitter.com/m2NEHC9dZs

– 𝕁𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒂 🌟 𝔻𝒆𝒍 𝕄𝒂𝒍 💕✨ (@JaroCeleste) December 25, 2021

Marina is today one of the most sought after influencers within the Instagram social network, currently she has just over 400 thousand followers, and it is through this means that the Instagramer shares part of her life with the Governor of Nuevo León Samuel García, in addition to actively sharing their good deeds regularly on behalf of the citizenry and the less favored.

The influencer regularly shares within the social network Instagram, the different actions that she carries out with the help of institutions for the care and protection of children such as the DIF, in the latter today and under the promise of a beautiful Christmas Mariana went to the facilities of a center DIF Cocoons in Nuevo León, with the intention of providing a nice Christmas to the little ones.

However, within the conversation that was generated in social networks, it can be observed by comments such as the one made by @Myriam_jatzi, which points out that: “I am sucked that Mariana Rodríguez is in the shit with the distribution of gifts and Samuel García only hinders JAJAAJAJ ”, that the actions of the first lady generate an immediate sympathy while degrading the presence of her husband.

The growing popularity of Mariana Rodríguez within social networks has generated various comments, which indicate a growing favoritism for the first lady, within these comments you can read various posts made by users, such as @JaroCeleste which in addition to sharing a Photograph of the happy couple, adds as a title the following: “The net if I like Mariana Rodríguez for first lady … I hope she gets divorced.”

This is how, within the conversation generated on digital platforms, Mariana has begun to generate growing popularity, while the figure of the Governor of Nuevo León is sometimes diminished, this because she considers that Marina is a woman committed to childhood. from Mexico, while for a long time, Samuel is a character involved in controversy due to the statements made, which only show a lifestyle far from the reality of the country.

