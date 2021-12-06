A man receives a dose of the vaccine against covid-19, in Cartagena, Colombia, in a file photo. EFE / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo



Invamer, under the funding of Noticias Caracol and Blu Radio, conducted a survey to find out the opinion of Colombians regarding different economic issues. Citizens were not only questioned about their views on the country’s political landscape just months before the elections that will result in a new president, but also about their perspective on the coronavirus and mandatory vaccination. . The majority of questioned Colombians agree with making the card a mandatory document to attend different spaces.

”Know the intention to vote for the presidential elections of 2022; evaluate the state of mind of the country as a whole and for each of its regions, including urban and rural areas, as well as capital and non-capital municipalities; measure the approval of the president and the image of characters and institutions in Colombia; identify, according to public opinion, what is the main problem that Colombia has at this time; know public opinion on current events; observe the level of acceptance of the people regarding certain laws, proposals or statements “, were the objectives set by the survey made 1,200 surveys.

Before the question “Do you agree or disagree with the request for the COVID-19 vaccination card to enter certain public places such as restaurants, concerts, stadiums, among others?”, 69.9% of those surveyed said they agreed and 29.0% disagreed. 1.1% assured that they did not know or did not respond.

Likewise, faced with the questioning of “Do you agree or disagree with companies starting to require the COVID-19 vaccine from their employees?”, 71.8% said they were in favor compared to 27.1% who were not. 1.0% do not know or do not respond.

Given the significant rate of vaccination in the country, we have decided to postpone the application for the full scheme card until December 14; means that only one dose will be ordered. Mass vaccination, free is the best tool to protect ourselves. pic.twitter.com/9aLhjWogdC – Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) November 27, 2021

It was since last November 16 when, by presidential order, establishments were initially ordered to begin requesting the community for the document that guarantees the application of at least one dose of the vaccine in order to enter. By instruction of the Ministry of Health (decree 1408 of 2021), the measure would take effect on the aforementioned date for those over 18 years of age, and 14 days later (from the 30th of that month), for those over 12 years of age.

“With the provision contained in the Decree, the population is not being forced to apply the vaccine, instead, With the measure, what is sought is to minimize the risk of transmission of covid-19 against those people who have not agreed to the vaccination, as well as avoid a fourth peak”, Indicated Gerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

Despite this first approach, the president of the country, Iván Duque, on November 27, postponed the date to December 14. “Given the significant rate of vaccination in the country, we have decided to postpone the application for the full scheme card until December 14; means that only one dose will be ordered. Mass vaccination, free is the best tool to protect ourselves “he declared.

“December is absolutely risky. If we want to reduce the impact, we must exceed that 70 percent of vaccination, maintain biosecurity measures and require the card”, Commented Fernando Ruiz, Minister of Health. The official, through his Twitter account, reported about the arrival in the country of 1,723,540 doses of Moderna due to a “bilateral agreement.”

At the court of December 5, 4,921,311 recovered were reported; 5,081,064 cases; 128,780 deceased; 28,330,663 samples processed; and 13,162 active cases.

