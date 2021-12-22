The province of Buenos Aires announced a salary increase for the security forces

The government of the province of Buenos Aires announced on Tuesday that it will grant a new salary increase to the security forces of the Police and the personnel of the Penitentiary Service in December . The government of Axel Kicillof Thus closes the salary guideline for the current year, which is added to the increases granted in the months of March, July, September, October and November. It also emerged that PBA plans to pay a $ 20,000 bonus for all state employees.

With this new increase, which will be retroactive to December, the salaries of the Police of the Province reach an annual increase of 54% approximately according to sources specified Infobae, together with an increase in the value of the Uniform of 50% for all subscales.

Along with those March, July, September, October and November salary increases; a 50% increase was granted, bringing the value of service surcharge hours (CORES) to $ 180 in the month of November and 50% in the amount for Uniforme since December.

The basic salary of a police officer it increases by 54% between December 2021 and December 2020 , representing 31.5% of gross assets in December, quadrupling the 7.5% in December 2020.

Thus, the net salary of an incoming police officer without seniority will reach $ 70,746 in December, Y to $ 78,246 out of pocket when accumulating it with the amount of the value of the uniform that is established from this month in $ 7,500 from the current $ 5,000.

Additionally they have increased 75% the value of operating expenses from December, bringing them to $ 3,500 per day for all the troops mobilized in Operation Sol.

The measure communicated in some way also aims to dismantle any possible conflict with the security forces in the last days of the year.

Axel Kicillof, Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires

The Government of the province of Buenos Aires announced today that it will grant a bonus of $ 8,000 to retirees who receive the minimum amount; to those who receive non-contributory social pensions; and to the recipients of social programs.

In addition, it will assist with a reinforcement of $ 3,000 for each child or adolescent to social institutions that work with the Ministry of Community Development and the Provincial Agency for Children and Adolescents.

As detailed, the measure will benefit a universe of 176,144 people: children and young people, the elderly, single mothers and people with disabilities. It also reaches more than 4,000 institutions and centers that carry out a social role. The people who will receive the bonus do not have to do any additional procedure to access the benefit since it will be deposited in the same account where they receive their benefit.

“This extra help allows to strengthen the income of the recipients of these programs, and reinforce the benefits that are granted in social institutions to allocate to expenses related to recreational and educational material, clothing, food, among others,” indicated from the Buenos Aires Government .

Among the social programs covered by the measure are More Life, Envión, Buenos Aires Neighborhoods, Young Autonomy, Peculios of Protected Production Workshops, Food Assistance Program for Celiac Patients (PAAC) and Food Assistance Program for Immunosuppressed Patients (PAAI).

