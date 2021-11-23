Malicious programs don’t just hide on web pages stalking to any Internet user who by chance takes the hook, but they are also integrated into applications that you can download perfectly and without any problem from the Play Store .

This is a true threat as it can literally empty your Bank account Before you know it The Joker virus was detected for the first time in 2017. Since then it has operated periodically and always with the same methodology.

This causes many users to fall into the trap without realizing the danger. The app list in which this virus hides is broader than when it appeared last year:

Easy PDF Scanner Now QR Code Scan Super-Click VPN Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer Battery Charging Animation Bubble Effects Smart TV Remote Volume Boosting Hearing Aid Flashlight Flash Alert on Call Halloween Coloring Classic Emoji Keyboard Super Hero-Effect Dazzling Keyboard EmojiOne Keyboard Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor

If you look at their names, they totally pass unnoticed as if they were common applications, sometimes even for Google’s own antivirus. This is the main problem of this malware, because looking for any software we could put at risk our smartphone and bank account.

How this virus works

As we mentioned at the beginning, Joker can empty your bank account balance without you noticing the malicious activity. Many wonder how this is possible, but it really is truly simple.

This virus subscribes the phone user to various payment services without prior authorization. In this way, you extract money progressively. These situations do not require check of the activity on the part of the person, but of the mobile. What hackers do with this malware is to automate payments without that verification notification appearing.

Once the app is installed on the terminal, Joker can start to get his job done with nothing to intercept him. What you should do quickly is erase it of your device, in addition to checking your account to check if you have suffered any theft on their part. These are generally small charges to avoid the verification process, thus preventing the user from noticing certain suspicious activity.