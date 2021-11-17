Manzana is a company that does everything possible to make us depend on it for the repair from our iPhone. Proof of this is the tiny chip found in the screens of the new iPhone 13 that they do not allow third-party workshops to take care of them.

However, the American company has made public a news historical and unprecedented in the mobile phone market. Apple has taken a 180 ° turn and launched a program of self-service repair.

All up to you

In principle, this practice plans to start at the beginning of next year, although for the moment only in the United States. Even so, the company has confirmed that will be extended to other countries throughout 2022.

The objective of this service is that the client do not need a physical store for repair, but can do it from your own home. It will first be available for the line of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and Mac computers with M1 chips.

The initial phase of this self-service repair will be focused on the components that usually suffer the most damage, such as the screen or the battery. Although from now on Apple has guaranteed the possibility of making other types of arrangements, an option that would arrive at the end of next year.

How exactly does it work

A priori, it can be somewhat confusing to carry out repairs in your own home, but it does not have much mystery. The most important thing to do it safely is to review the Repair Manual.

After checking what the problem is with the device, the next step will be to run a order parts and tools Apple originals. This will be done through the company’s online self-service repair store. In addition, once the restoration has been carried out, users who return the damaged part for recycling will receive a bond for your next purchase.

This store they talk about will offer more than 200 pieces and tools to fix the most common problems that may arise on your phones.

Of course, from Apple they refer to the fact that this program is intended for knowledgeable people and experience in the repair of electronic devices. In fact, they specify that for the vast majority of consumers the best solution is to go to a certified professional who has the original parts of the company is the safest and most reliable way to fix the mobile.

The post Radical change at Apple! He wants you to fix your iPhone yourself! appeared first on MovilZona.