As expected at the time of its release, there are some efforts to hack the Playstation 5. Sony’s video game console is under study by some specialists in the field, who would be making important progress in pursuit of achieving the jailbreak Of the device.

Kotaku indicates that Andy Nguyen, aka @ theflow0, shared through his Twitter account a screenshot of the settings menu of the PlayStation 5. In the image you can see the Debug Settings option at the bottom of the list; This is not available on the consumer versions of the PS5, but is a developer tool.

Thus, some consider that Nguyen would have found and exploited a exploit in the kernel of the PlayStation 5. At the moment there are no more details about it. The user has only been limited to saying in another tweet that he has no plans to disclose, nor an estimated time to publicize any possible option of jailbreak.

A few hours later, the hacker group fail0verflow made his entrance to the scene. Also through Twitter, they shared a screenshot under the inscription “Another one bites the dust.” In the image you can see a list of what they appear to be the access codes root from the PlayStation 5.

Translation: We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 – fail0verflow (@ fail0verflow) November 8, 2021

In another post they mentioned that they got access to all symmetric access keys root from the console. And they assured that they are obtained directly through the PS5’s own software.

Will the PlayStation 5 be hacked in record time?

If the advances of Nguyen and fail0verflow are true samples, will we see the jailbreak of the PlayStation 5 sooner than expected? Today it is impossible to know for sure, but it could mean an encouraging piece of information for users who like to experiment with these types of possibilities. The truth is that, considering that the Sony console has only been on the market for a year, the advances to hack it appear much faster than previous generations.

Pre-PlayStation 5 models basically took a long time five years each to be fully hacked. The PlayStation 3 had se jailbreak at the beginning of 2011, and the PlayStation 4 reached it in 2018. The notorious data? In both cases the hacking of the consoles was carried out by fail0verflow. We’ll see if this story gives us more news in the coming months, and if Sony takes any action against hackers as it did in the past.