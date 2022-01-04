As specified in the Whats App Help Center, the application provides support on Android devices with operating system 4.1 and later and iOS 10 or later.

In this sense, if you have an iPhone with a more backward operating system, be careful, it is about to be obsolete to send a ‘whats’ to your friends.

IPhone phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

The Meta-owned company (formerly Facebook) regularly reviews which devices can be supported by the software. To do this, observe which devices are in the possession of the least number of people and which, therefore, have the oldest software.

These devices probably either don’t have the latest security updates or lack the necessary functionality to run the latest versions of WhatsApp.

Here the Specifications required by WhatsApp to support iPhone phones.