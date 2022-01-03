Jan 03, 2022 at 13:27 CET

EP

The Iphone 14, successor to the latest Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro releases, could include a pill-shaped perforation to integrate FaceID sensors, instead of the usual ‘notch’ of the brand.

This has been revealed by the analyst of Bloomberg Mark Gurman, who has advanced through his ‘newsletter’ in a note recovered by Gizmochina, that the company led by Tim Cook would have chosen to include an elongated perforation capable of housing the necessary sensors for facial recognition.

For the moment, you have not mentioned in which area of ​​the panel it will be integrated this perforation, that is, if it will be included in the center as presented by the latest Apple models where the TrueDepth front camera is housed or on one of the sides of the screen.

According to a note shared with investors that Apple Insider had access to last July, Apple’s next ‘smartphone’ will incorporate for the first time a titanium alloy body that the company already uses in other products such as Apple Watch or Apple Card.

It should be remembered that Apple first introduced this notch with the iPhone X in 2017 And, since then, it has remained in the rest of the models it has launched, such as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 12.