“IEBS is a key strategic ally for the development of our group vocation to lead education in the digital age. It shares the digital and entrepreneurial DNA of our project and complements us in channels, content and markets ”, stated Javier Rodríguez Zapatero, president of DIGITALENT.

Upon incorporation, IEBS will continue to function as an independent entity, but by joining the educational group, it will benefit from the knowledge ecosystem, business agreements for operations in-company, as well as a greater presence through all the headquarters in Europe and America with which DIGITALENT already has.

“This alliance allows IEBS to be consolidated within a large educational group, with which we share objectives and values, and which will help us to promote and develop our quality online training project for the Ibero-American market in the digital age”, declared Oscar Fuente , CEO of IEBS.

In this way, now the educational group DIGITALENT is integrated by IEBS, a pioneer school in e-learning in Ibero-America; ISDI, the leading school in digital business; ISDE, a leading school in law and economics; Skylab Coders Academy, the best coding bootcamp in the world and ESERP, the international business, marketing and humanities school.