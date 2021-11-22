

Nov 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM CET



In the match between Granada and Real Madrid, which resulted in a 1-4 victory for the Whites, the Andalusian team saw how after a hard tackle on Vinicius, the referee, Martinez Munuera, showed the direct red to Monchu, I actually made a lot of angry Robert Moreno who was expelled as well. A red card, which because it is direct after a protest, means two games at least tto and as stated in article 120 of the Disciplinary Code.

The minutes of the match include the following observation: In minute 67 the technician Moreno Gonzalez placeholder image, Robert He was expelled for the following reason: For clearly, ostensibly and repeatedly protesting from the technical area one of my decisions. In addition, the Valencian referee opened an annex.

An annex that can entail a greater punishment for Robert Moreno, which according to the same article 120 it could be three or four games. Wednesday will be when the Competition Committee meets and notifies the final sanction