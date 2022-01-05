The gasoline Dacia Jogger, with 110 hp, already has a price and is the bargain of families

Dacia has enriched the range of the new Jogger with the introduction of a long-awaited motorization. The Dacia Jogger can already be configured with the 110 hp gasoline engine. One block will concentrate the bulk of the registrations. It already has prices and is positioned as a clear bargain for Spanish families.
Dacia’s new family car continues to expand its range. Those interested in getting the new Dacia Jogger They now have at their disposal the option of opting for a very interesting motorization. Its about 110 hp gasoline engine. Let us remember that to date it was only possible to acquire it with bifuel mechanics adapted to the use of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).
The introduction of the 110 CV block is one of the novelties that Dacia I had on the agenda for the new Jogger in this new year. In addition, it occurs in parallel with the publication of the prices of the Jogger with 7 seats. In a short space of time, the popular brand has increased the possibilities when it comes to getting its new model.
The range and equipment of the new Dacia Jogger TCe 110
The access trim level is ruled out to be able to configure the gasoline engine and 110 hp. If we go into the Jogger configurator we will realize that Dacia has chosen to associate the finishes with said engine Comfort Y SL Extreme. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment
from each of them:
Equipment Dacia Jogger Comfort
- Manual climate control
- ESC, ABS, HAS and SAFE
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Speed governor and limiter
- Fog lights
- Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor
- Height-adjustable Soft Feel steering wheel
- Power windows
- Rear bench (2nd row) 1/3 – 2/3
- Radio Media Control
- Instrument cluster with 3.5-inch TFT screen
- 8-inch touchscreen Media Display system
- Bluetooth
- 2 USB connections
- DAB digital radio
- Modular roof bars
- Tinted rear windows
- 16-inch flex wheel rims
- Rear parking aid
- Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors
Dacia Jogger SL Extreme equipment (adds)
- Automatic climate control
- Navigation Pack with Media Nav, 8-inch touch screen, Western Europe card and Smartphone WiFi replication
- Blind spot detector
- Help to front parking
- Automatic parking brake
- Hands-free card
- Closed center console with armrests
- Spare wheel (except for LPG version)
- 16-inch alloy wheels
Video contact with the new Dacia Jogger, the long-awaited 7-seater family car
The 110 hp gasoline engine of the new Dacia Jogger
All the leading role is for him 1.0-liter TCe petrol engine with three cylinders that develops a power of 110 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It declares an average fuel consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 128 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. As it is a conventional engine, it sports the ECO environmental mark from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).
Dacia Jogger TCe 110 prices in Spain
Prices valid from January / 2022
This gasoline engine is associated with a Manual gearbox with six gears and a system of front-wheel drive. With its introduction, the mechanical supply of the Jogger is completed until the arrival of the hybrid version (HEV) in 2023.