The gasoline Dacia Jogger, with 110 hp, already has a price and is the bargain of families

Dacia has enriched the range of the new Jogger with the introduction of a long-awaited motorization. The Dacia Jogger can already be configured with the 110 hp gasoline engine. One block will concentrate the bulk of the registrations. It already has prices and is positioned as a clear bargain for Spanish families.

Dacia’s new family car continues to expand its range. Those interested in getting the new Dacia Jogger They now have at their disposal the option of opting for a very interesting motorization. Its about 110 hp gasoline engine. Let us remember that to date it was only possible to acquire it with bifuel mechanics adapted to the use of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).

The introduction of the 110 CV block is one of the novelties that Dacia I had on the agenda for the new Jogger in this new year. In addition, it occurs in parallel with the publication of the prices of the Jogger with 7 seats. In a short space of time, the popular brand has increased the possibilities when it comes to getting its new model.

The new Dacia Jogger with a 110 hp gasoline engine already has prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new Dacia Jogger TCe 110

The access trim level is ruled out to be able to configure the gasoline engine and 110 hp. If we go into the Jogger configurator we will realize that Dacia has chosen to associate the finishes with said engine Comfort Y SL Extreme. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment

from each of them:

Equipment Dacia Jogger Comfort

Manual climate control

ESC, ABS, HAS and SAFE

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Speed ​​governor and limiter

Fog lights

Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor

Height-adjustable Soft Feel steering wheel

Power windows

Rear bench (2nd row) 1/3 – 2/3

Radio Media Control

Instrument cluster with 3.5-inch TFT screen

8-inch touchscreen Media Display system

Bluetooth

2 USB connections

DAB digital radio

Modular roof bars

Tinted rear windows

16-inch flex wheel rims

Rear parking aid

Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors

Dacia Jogger SL Extreme equipment (adds)

Automatic climate control

Navigation Pack with Media Nav, 8-inch touch screen, Western Europe card and Smartphone WiFi replication

Blind spot detector

Help to front parking

Automatic parking brake

Hands-free card

Closed center console with armrests

Spare wheel (except for LPG version)

16-inch alloy wheels

The 110 hp gasoline engine of the new Dacia Jogger

All the leading role is for him 1.0-liter TCe petrol engine with three cylinders that develops a power of 110 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It declares an average fuel consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 128 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. As it is a conventional engine, it sports the ECO environmental mark from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).

Dacia Jogger TCe 110 prices in Spain

Version Comfort SL Extreme Jogger TCe 110 6v 5p € 15,848 € 17,098 Jogger TCe 110 6v 7p € 16,598 € 17,848

Prices valid from January / 2022

This gasoline engine is associated with a Manual gearbox with six gears and a system of front-wheel drive. With its introduction, the mechanical supply of the Jogger is completed until the arrival of the hybrid version (HEV) in 2023.