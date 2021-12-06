After analyzing with all the relevant elements the most relevant incident of the weekend in relation to the drivers ‘(and the constructors’) championships, the FIA ​​considers that Max Verstappen braked excessively when he was ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

In case they are missing clashes between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen This year, especially after what happened between the two in Grand Prix such as those of the United Kingdom, Italy or Brazil, the Saudi Arabian GP was erected as a recital of battles with both as protagonists that ended in the worst possible way: with a contact between the two.

The duel, which we have told you action by action, had multiple episodes that ended with the front wing of # 44 damaged and a Verstappen that, after receiving a sanction of 5 seconds which did not affect his final position at all, he has been found guilty by the FIA ​​in this latest incident.

The result are 10 seconds more penalty for the young Dutch driver, who continue without affecting his second position that makes him reach Abu Dhabi tied on points with Hamilton, in addition to 2 penalty points on the card pilot.

FIA COMMUNICATION

The stewards have listened to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and a team representative, reviewed the video and telemetry evidence and determined that the driver of car # 33 is the main culprit.

At Turn 21 Verstappen was instructed to return position to Hamilton, and the team told him to do so “strategically”. Verstappen slowed significantly into Turn 26. However, it was obvious that neither of them wanted to take the lead before the DRS 3rd line of detection.

Verstappen stated that he was wondering why Hamilton had not passed him, and Hamilton stated that, not being aware at the time that Verstappen was returning position to him, he was unaware of why Verstappen was slowing down.

In the decision to sanction Verstappen, the key point for the stewards was that Verstappen braked suddenly (69 bar) and significantly, causing a slowdown of 2.4G. While we accept that Hamilton could have overtaken Verstappen when he first braked, we understand why they did not want to go first across the DRS.

However, the stewards have determined that Verstappen’s sudden braking was erratic and therefore the predominant cause of the collision, for which he is imposed the standard 10-second penalty for this type of incident.