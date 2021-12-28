Fernando Alonso has earned the respect of his colleagues by profession with more than just sporting success. His fighting spirit and passion for racing have given him a status that others with more titles have failed to achieve.

Max Verstappen is the man of the moment in Formula 1. After becoming world champion for the first time this year, the Dutch rider closes a cycle and confirms himself as the reference of the future in the premier class.

But veterans can still fight for a while and both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso they give a good example of it. The Spanish rider has been away from the top positions for many years, but that has not stopped his rivals from considering him one of the greats on the grid.

“I like his drive and motivation to continue in Formula 1 at his age”

And the reigning champion is one of his biggest fans, as he grew up watching Alonso at the races. «Right now, I have a very good friendship with Fernando. When I was still in karting, I really liked his style. He is also the type of driver who never gives up, a true fighter, ”says Max Verstappen.

“Unfortunately for the last few years he hasn’t been able to be at the front because he doesn’t have a car, but of course I’d like to see him there. I like his attitude, he’s really plugged in. And I also like his drive and motivation to continue in Formula 1 at his age, for wanting to be in it longer, “reiterates the Dutchman, who imagines a duel for the title with his youth idol.

“It would be a different story on the track, but we will continue to respect each other a lot”, affirms about a Fernando Alonso who has never hidden his admiration for Max Verstappen.

Two similar pilots

Both the Spanish and the Dutch share some qualities on the track, as both are fighters and do not give anything for lost. That’s one of the reasons Verstappen wants to see Alonso at the top.

«He always wants to win, he always wants to do his best. It’s really nice to see, ”says the Red Bull Racing driver. “I would like to see him back to the top positions, he really deserves it. And of course he is a two-time world champion.

But Verstappen’s admiration for Alonso is not limited to what the Spaniard is capable of achieving inside the car, but also by the way of thinking he has. “It is also very nice to talk to him and see how he thinks about situations”, concludes Max Verstappen.

Can Alpine rise to the occasion in 2022 and give Fernando Alonso a car that allows him to face Max Verstappen?