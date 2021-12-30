The success of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the “shell-type” folding of the South Korean company, has been notorious from the moment of its launch, and months later it continues to prove to be the great bet of the South Korean company. According to the firm, this terminal with a flexible screen has made users of other brands decide to change their smartphones for this model, even more so than for the rest of their flagships.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of Samsung’s most powerful smartphones and one of its flagship devices, but it is not the only one. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or even the still-marketed Galaxy Note 20, also compete in this league. However, and according to a company publication, It has been this terminal with a folding screen that has attracted the most attention to users that until now had a competing smartphone. According to their data, the number of people who have switched from a smartphone from another brand to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is up to “150% higher” compared to the Galaxy Note 20 and “140% higher” compared to the Galaxy S21 series.

The company believes that this increase in users is due to the differential benefits of its folding. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, in particular, stand out for their flexible screen and how useful it can be in many cases. While the Z Fold 3 offers much more comprehensive and advanced features, the Z Flip 3 focuses on offering a balance between price and features.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has managed to boost the shipment of folding smartphones from Samsung

The South Korean firm also mentions that this year 4 times more folding devices have been shipped than in 2020 —including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 3— and they also expect demand to multiply by 10 in 2023.

There is no doubt that the current foldable smartphone market is dominated by Samsung. To this day, no manufacturer offers such a balanced catalog. At least in the global market. Samsung, yes, will compete against tough opponents throughout the next year, when companies like Huawei, Honor, Oppo and Xiaomi are expected to announce their alternatives. The Chinese firm led by Richard Yu, in fact, recently presented the Huawei P50 Pocket, a compact folding that is inspired by the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Honor, already independent from Huawei, will present its first folding next year.

Oppo, on the other hand, has a bet that is much more similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its “book-type” format. This smartphone, which solves one of the main drawbacks of mobile phones with a flexible screen, is currently being marketed in the Asian market.