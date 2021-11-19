The premiere of Hawk Eye closes in and Marvel steps up its promotional strategies. After the premieres of Loki (Kate Herron), Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Kari Skogland, 2021) and WandaVision (Matt Shakman, 2021), this series is the fourth live action that the platform will present this year. To this batch of productions is added What would happen if…?, the animated adaptation of different settings within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To continue with its dissemination strategy, Marvel has shared a preview of a scene in which Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, meets the family of Kate Bishop, the co-star of Hawk Eye. Barton will have to tutor during this production. Therefore, the origin and development of the relationship between them will be one of the key points of the narrative..

Given the seen, the construction of that bond will be marked by black humor and, perhaps, some discomfort: Barton will have to deal with Bishop’s aspirations. At the same time, a more personal and familiar side of Hawkeye will be shown, one of the key characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that through the films had not had further development.

Marvel’s sneak peek on Hawk Eye

Before his parents, Kate Bishop tries to present Clint Barton in the best possible way … although in the end it seems that it does not give the expected results. The scene leads to an uncomfortable and at the same time funny scenario for each of those involved. For Bishop’s parents, Hawkeye is by no means unfamiliar. To such an extent that Kate’s dad thanks Clint for saving the world.

Hawkeye is part of the Marvel series focused on generating stories of several of the characters that did not have much prominence in the films. In turn, this is not the only intention through these contents. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will incorporate several previously unknown characters. These productions serve as the basis for their incorporation in subsequent productions to be more natural.

In addition to this advance, another was released in which it is seen how both characters must interact in a risky situation. This scene serves to bring the viewer closer to the tone that the production will have. Hawk Eye It will be released and will arrive at Disney on November 24. After this release, the next one will be Spider-Man: No Way Home, scheduled for September 17 this year.

