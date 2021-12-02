From December 3 to 4, the 4th edition of the Cripto Latin Fest will be held, which will take place online, and on the closing day it will have a face-to-face event in El Salvador.

The Cripto Latin Fest seeks to integrate the crypto community regardless of the different levels of experience.

In general, all conferences are an opportunity from networking to learning and meeting new projects with potential. But, in particular, the Cripto Latin Fest has stood out for adding value to the entire Latino community over the years and, consequently, has positioned itself as one of the most important events.

The fourth edition of the Crypto Latin Fest comes loaded with all the experience that the team has developed over the last four years in bringing the crypto world together in one place.

The festival will take place between December 3 and 4 in El Salvador, with information 100% in Spanish and for all types of public, regardless of their level of experience regarding the crypto world.

It will be a great opportunity to close 2021 connecting with developers, businessmen, entrepreneurs and different key figures within the crypto ecosystem.

Join us this December 3 and 4 in our 4th edition 😎 we will have a hybrid event with online conferences and a face-to-face closing at El Tunco beach in El Salvador 🇸🇻 Connect via streaming 👇🏻 https://t.co/8neLunw3Bx@Beermoneycomp Official Sponsor 4th edition pic.twitter.com/745nE3MxlN – Cripto Latin Fest (@Criptolatinfest) December 1, 2021

What does the Cripto Latin Fest have to offer?

The Cripto Latin Fest seeks to integrate the crypto community regardless of the different levels of experience. The event will address topics from the basics (what is Bitcoin, what are the best wallets, scams …) to topics, perhaps a little more advanced, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and the world of NFTs.

Regarding NFTs, the Cripto Latin Fest will delve into the opportunities that thousands of people around the world are finding in Crypto Art. This section will be included in this fourth edition with discussions aimed at understanding each of the details in relation to non-fungible tokens.

This year’s edition aims to attract a greater number of artists, producers, entrepreneurs and collectors who have not yet embarked on their journey into the world of NFTs. In fact, they will close 2021 with an NFT Collection of Cripto Latin Fest.

Some of the speakers who will participate in the festival will be: Mónica Taher, Sec. De Comercio e Inversiones Gov. El Salvador, Eloisa Cadenas, CEO of CryptoFintech, Javier Ibargüen, CEO of Beer Money, and many more.

Hybrid format

One of the great advantages of the Cripto Latin Fest is that it will have two formats: one in person and the other online. So, depending on your circumstances, you can choose the modality that suits you.

For those who decide to participate in person, the Cripto Latin Fest has planned a closing event that will take place on December 4 on the beaches of El Salvador.. The cost of admission to this event is $ 30 dollars and you can buy it here.

However, regardless of the chosen modality, it will be an excellent opportunity to learn, support new projects and network before the end of 2021. It will be 14 hours full of content on topics that are becoming more relevant every day.

Don’t miss any conference and check our crypto and blockchain events calendar: