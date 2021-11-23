Nov 23, 2021 at 00:22 CET

Xavier Novell, bishop emeritus of Solsona, and the writer Sílvia Caballol, they are now husband and wife. The couple got married this Monday at 12.30 pm, in the Súria (Barcelona) justice of the peace. The link was made in family privacy and only with the presence of the witnesses, who were Caballol’s mother and his partner.

A team from the TV3 program of ‘Planta Baixa’ was waiting for them at the exit of the justice of the peace, which has announced the link via Twitter and has disseminated images of both. Last Friday, the couple asked the justice of the peace that the wedding could be formalized this Monday, outside of normal hours.

‼ #Last minute # UshoavançaPB The bisbe from Solsona, Xavier Novell, s’ha casat with Sílvia Caballol aquest vespre al jutjat de pau de Súria 📺 Demà, a # PlantaBaixaTV3, the images in primícia and all the details of l’enllaç pic.twitter.com/FuhIYY2mHu – Planta baixa TV3 (@ plantabaixatv3) November 22, 2021

The civil ceremony was Novell’s only chance to marry., since the religious route is closed while he cannot obtain a dispensation from ecclesiastical positions, which must be granted by the Vatican. Caballol, meanwhile, is separated and has two children from a previous relationship.

The couple has left the peace court smiling, he dressed in a black coat, and she, in a beige jacket and an orange sweater. This Monday was the first appearance before a media outlet after speculation that she could be pregnant.

The former and his partner are 14 years apart. Novell, who at the age of 41, in 2010, became the youngest bishop in Spain, is now 52 years old, while Caballol was born in 1983 in Súria.

Caballol has a degree in psychology from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), university where he has also completed a postgraduate degree in Health Psychology. In addition, he has made forays into the literary world and has written at least erotic and satanic novels. It is about ‘Amnesia Trilogy’ and ‘The Hell in Gabriel’s Lust’.