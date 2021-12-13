

Dec 13, 2021 at 11:31 am CET



Real Madrid once again demonstrated in the derby that it is very serious about the League, Bayern and City had to sweat ink to stay the course, Juve returned to their old ways … These have been just some of the great games that we have experienced this weekend in Spain and in the best leagues on the European continent. Many parties with many proper names. These have been some of them:

Rüdiger, Jorginho’s best ally

Chelsea also needed some luck to scratch a golden victory against Leeds, in a match that had to be decided in 94 ‘. The ‘blues’ are still in the ointment for the title, in part, by an unexpected hero: Antonio Rüdiger. The central, that is still not renewed and in June contract ends, appeared with two actions to save Chelsea.

Two actions in which he forced two maximum penalties that turned out to be key to the future of the game. Jorginho took the covers for his double from the penalty spotBut you would do well to appreciate your companion’s cunning.

Musiala opens a gap in the Bundesliga

The very young German midfielder appeared for Bayern to establish, even more, in the leadership of the Bundesliga. The Bavarian side was choking Mainz after having passed over Barça in the Champions League, but Musiala decided after a brilliant first control and an exquisite shot to the long post. With the victory, Bayern hit the table in the league leadership also taking advantage of the setback of Dortmund.

Steven Gerrard, Anfield myth

The return of the prodigal son to Anfield. The return of the eternal captain. Steven Gerrard had a special day last Saturday when, as Aston Villa manager, he had to face his Liverpool in their usual stadium. Salah spoiled the party that the city of Merseyside had prepared for him. The ‘red’ fans do not forget their own. The Englishman was honored as his figure deserves and he was visibly moved by Anfield’s response.

Vlahovic continues to talk

From England we go to an Italy in which Vlahovic is still one of the proper names. By age, by talent and, above all, by the enormous scoring ability that he is showing. At 21, the powerful Serbian striker has 15 goals in just 17 games, making him the ‘Capocannoniere’ of the Italian championship.

His figures are well above the level of Fiorentina and he has already been linked to teams like Atlético de Madrid. It will be one of the great attractions of the next transfer markets. He has been proving why for a few months now.

Arteta despairs with Aubameyang

According to the English press, the Arsenal manager has already had enough of Aubameyang, whose sporting performance this season is not helping either. The information indicates that the Gabonese continues to accumulate acts of indiscipline such as being late for authorized trips and Arteta no longer wants to allow him one more. For this reason, Aubameyang was left out of the game that the Gunners won against Southampton.