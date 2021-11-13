Forbes Mexico.

The first ‘ultra car’ on the globe is among us: from 0 to 100 in 1.5 seconds and costs 14 million dollars

As to everything that is put before the super, it implies that it has exalted characteristics, from the hero in blue and a red cape arrived from outer space, to the super cars that have come to revolutionize the automotive industry, then reaching the level of hyper cars and now that of ultra auto or “ultra car”, practically the heavenly level of the four-wheelers.

While most of us know super cars as Ferrari, McLaren and Bugatti, to which the Koenigsegg and the Pagani, of the great Argentine designer who stands out in Italy, and the fastest until recently, the SSC TuataraAmong the most established, there is now an ultra car that surpasses them.

So the startup commanded by the automotive designer and engineer, Spyros Panopoulos, through its SP Automotive brand, has just revealed the first ultra car, called Chaos and is manufactured entirely in Greece.

Photos SP Automotive.

Through the website of the boutique automaker, it is announced that the new car will be ready for launch in November, and they not only aspire to launch the first 100% Greek ultra sports car, but also to present another series of models, equipped with 5G, augmented reality in the cockpit and made entirely with renewable technologies.

Read more: Large brand identity theft cyberattacks escalate, experts warn

According to statements by Panopoulos, There are already orders for the first delivery, limited to 20 units, scheduled for early 2022.

Of course the ultra car Chaos will be legal to circulate on the street, Although it will be advisable to observe where, since we are talking about 2,000 horsepower vehicles for the Earth Version of 6.4 million dollars or 3,065 HP in the case of the most extreme, the Zero Gravity, which reaches 14.4 million dollars. .

According to the first images released, the ultra car seems to be inspired by a Formula 1 racing car, with a narrow front, with an air of the Ferrari Pista 488.

While the manufacturer boasts of having “The best aerodynamic design ever applied to a car”, the unrestricted version of the Chaos 4-liter V10 engine delivers no less than 1,463 pound-feet of torque, promising some of the most vibrant thrills.

The ultra car Chaos does the 0-100 km / h stretch in 1.55 seconds and can travel a quarter mile (400 meters) in 7.5 seconds, of course being the most worthy contender for the new Tesla Plaid, although they will have to be seen hand in hand.

It is worth mentioning that the wheels are made of titanium, through 3D printing, with a measurement of 21 inches for the front and 22 inches for the rear, while the brakes are ceramic and also manufactured with 3D technology.

About Panopoulos, it is worth saying that after studying computer programming and the development of applied solutions, added to a great experience in tuning and careers from an early age. It also specializes in the design and production of high-specification, high-performance parts for state-of-the-art internal combustion engines.

It may interest you: Mexicans say goodbye to restrictions: 24% want to travel during the Christmas season

The first ‘ultra car’ on the globe is among us: from 0 to 100 in 1.5 seconds and costs 14 million dollars

Giorgio arturi