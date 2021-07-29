After leaving OnePlus, Carl Pei decided to start a new stage with the creation of Nothing, a startup technology that, as he himself has described in an interview with CNET, wants to differentiate itself, among other things, by the design of its products. The first stone on this path is the Nothing Ear (1), a pair of headphones. true wireless that have the ambition to compete with such well-known products as Apple’s AirPods Pro or Sony’s WF-1000XM4.

To try, Nothing has established three pillars: they have opted for a striking design that allows them to differentiate themselves from a competition full of super similar products, they have teamed up with Teenage Engineering to refine the audio and, in addition, they have decided to sell the product for only 99 euros, a fairly accurate price in relation to what they promise.

From the moment I was able to know the specifications of the Nothing Ear (1) and, especially, since I started testing them, an idea has been expanding through my mind. The aftertaste left by these headphones, the approach of the brand and the aura that surrounds them it is quite reminiscent of what OnePlus was trying to project in its beginnings. They want to be different, insist on well-made products, and also spice up the equation with a lower price than their rivals.

Such is the similarity that the conclusion that remains after trying the Nothing Ear (1) it would have been completely valid for some of the products that OnePlus launched on the market years ago. These headphones are not the best in absolute terms, but, in their price range, they are one of the main options to consider.

The circuitry, naked

One of the things I usually pay special attention to when a product arrives in my hands is the build quality. In the case of headphones, it is common to find details that are not well finished – such as the firmness of the hinges, the strength of the magnet or the closing sound.

In the case of Nothing Ear (1), everything is quite well resolved. Better even than some more expensive products. The hinge does not dance, the magnet is firm, the different parts are well assembled … And to that we must add a design that, to say the least, is striking.

The shape of the headphones is not too different from what we have seen in other headphones such as the AirPods Pro or the FreeBuds Pro, but the clear finish, added to some minor details, makes them look quite cool. And that, in addition to being important to attract consumers, allows them to be recognizable, which, as I said, is super complex at the moment.

The box, by the way, is quite light, although takes up a little more space than the AirPods Pro, for putting a reference. Despite this, it is still a fairly portable case that goes unnoticed in most situations.

My main concern in this regard is how the clear plastic the box is made of will age. Yes, it is quite eye-catching. And yes, it does expose all the circuitry. But these products often accompany us often in our pockets, perhaps with keys, coins or other objects around them. That is to say: they are quite exposed. If the case were, for example, white, that wear would go more unnoticed. But in a completely transparent box, I’m afraid that after a while the scratches will be more visible than we might like.

How do they sound? How about noise cancellation?

The Nothing Ear (1) have a noise cancellation system It is supported by three microphones to capture outside sounds and subsequently generate a phase-shifted signal with similar characteristics that cancels out noise as it enters the ear canal. To achieve a good performance, the Nothing Ear (1), in addition, have silicone pads that, in addition to holding the earpiece, help to isolate the inside of the ear.

Let’s be honest: the performance of the noise cancellation system does not reach the excellence of the Sony WF-1000XM4 –The kings in this area–. However, it does manage to attenuate a reasonable percentage of the sounds coming from the outside, so we could say its performance is good considering the range to which they belong.

The same happens with the transparency mode. It is good enough to carry on a conversation without having to remove the headphones, but the experience is not as natural as, for example, with the AirPods Pro.

Regarding the various modes of ANC I would like to make a further indication. For some reason – probably some problem in the firmware-, headphones are not always in sync. That is to say: sometimes the right earbud is in one mode (for example, noise cancellation), while the left is in another (for example, transparency). As usual, just put them in the box and take them out again for it to be resolved, but it is something that should not happen. I imagine that Nothing will solve it with some update of software.

When it comes to sound quality, the conclusion is the same again. They sound good compared to other products in the same price range, but they don’t quite match the performance of the benchmark headphones, which, if you pay attention, achieve a clearer and more balanced sound.

Where they do equate – and even surpass – much more expensive rivals is in autonomy. The Nothing Ear (1) promise up to 36 hours without noise cancellation and up to 24 with this active system. Figures that, to a greater or lesser extent, coincide with what these headphones deliver in practice.

Beyond the sound

The Nothing Ear (1) are accompanied by an application available for both iOS and Android. From there, in addition to seeing the battery level of the headphones, you can choose between different equalization modes – although the default is, honestly, the best for most situations -, customize the touch controls of each headset and determine if we want one. soft or strong cancellation.

The headphones are compatible with Google Fast Pair, which simplifies the pairing process with Android devices. At this time, however, it is not active. It will arrive in a future update.

They have Bluetooth 5.2, wireless charging, and a USB-C port.

They cannot simultaneously connect to multiple devices.

The headphones are quite comfortable to wear, even after long sessions. In this respect they are very close to the AirPods Pro, which, for me, are the most invisible headphones that I have tried so far.

Are Nothing Ear (1) worth it?

As I said at the beginning of this article, these headphones remind me in many ways of the beginnings of OnePlus. They are not the best in absolute terms, but they are probably one of the best options in their range.

Aesthetically it is a very attractive product, as well as recognizable. Functionally, it beats many alternatives that we can find in the same price range. And if you want to spend around 100 euros on headphones with ANC, these are undoubtedly an option to consider.