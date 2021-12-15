This type of ability is defined as that necessary to master digital devices, communication applications and networks to access and manage information, according to the definition of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

And, according to the demand observed by different institutions and workers by Coursera, these are the digital skills with the most growth:

1. Product Design

2. Data visualization

3. UX Design (User Experience)

4. Statistical display

5. Security Strategy

6. Cloud Infrastructure (use and implementation of tools in cloud services)

7. Supply Chain Systems

8. Social Media

9. Operations Management

10. Business Process Management

Although some of the above skills were already in demand before the pandemic, there are others that gained importance with the post-COVID-19 economic reactivation, such as the implementation of supply chain systems and the use of cloud tools, an essential task for the digital transition of companies.

But an analysis by the consulting firm Gartner highlights that the skills to create data visualization and storytelling are gaining importance in the consumption of business intelligence, because they are essential for executive decision-making. This market will, in fact, grow to a value of more than $ 5 billion.