The next December 3 we will discover what is the outcome of ‘La casa de papel’, a series that did not become an international phenomenon until its arrival in Netflix. Everyone will have their preferences on how to close it and obviously it is also my case, so I have decided to review seven things that I need to see before its final end, not having access to any information about what is to come.

The death of the teacher





Indispensable requirement. Until now he had always been more in the shadows pulling the strings -although that did not save him from facing various dangers-, something logical being the mastermind behind everything, but in the trailer of the final episodes we got to see him entering the Bank from Spain. Being in the front line of fire, it is hard to believe that he is going to handle himself well enough to get ahead. In fact, it makes all the sense in the world that he even goes so far as to sacrifice himself for the good of the band. Besides, with him alive there will always be the temptation to organize another big coup in the future for whatever reason occurs to them. Without the character of Alvaro Morte, that is pretty much ruled out.

May Rio stay alive and be free in the end





All the episodes of ‘The paper house’ on Netflix are motivated by the need to rescue Rio in a resource that brought to mind the case of ‘Saving Private Ryan’, with many soldiers sacrificing themselves to rescue a single person . Here the motivations for this are different, but a good way to make sense of everything experienced on the platform would be that the character played by Miguel Herran Make it to the end of the series alive having regained your freedom.

The fall of Tamayo





Arturo has already received his and now it is the turn of Tamayo’s fall from grace for all the freedoms he has taken to try to end the band. Whether killed or arrested, it would not make much sense that the outcome of ‘La casa de papel’ felt in any way like a victory for the CNI colonel embodied by Fernando Cayo.

May the Berlin plot go somewhere





The excellent character played by Pedro Alonso He passed away at the end of the second season, but that hasn’t stopped him from appearing on a regular basis. It has reached a point in which it has given me the feeling of what it has done more to be able to continue counting on Berlin, or Andrés de Fonollosa if you prefer, than because the series needed it. I hope that in these last episodes it will get somewhere with it, even if it is to put in the present in some way Patrick Raised in one last big script twist I don’t know to what extent it would work.

Happy ending for Denver and Stockholm

The relationship between Denver and Stockholm has suffered several cracks during the Bank of Spain robbery and I would have been quite little surprised if the character of Jaime Lorente I would have died in the first part of this fifth season, but a point has come where I think there has to be a very marked component of a happy ending that, incidentally, makes it clear that nothing more than committing criminal acts again. May Denver and Stockholm come alive at the end, reconcile completely and be happy again with their fixed.

That Alicia does not become part of the band





Najwa Nimri is one of the great assets of the series today and has seen little less than forced to collaborate with the band. So far so good, but do not become part of it, because it would be a lazy resource. Along with the fall of Tamayo, hers would be for Alicia to be completely exonerated and regain her job as an inspector. With another approach to his way of proceeding if you will and, obviously, letting any clue run that may lead to catching the surviving members of the band, but each one going their own way.

Palermo sacrificing himself for the band





Rodrigo de la Serna too often has played a destabilizing role for the band, to the point of endangering it on more than one occasion. A good way to completely redeem yourself would be to sacrifice yourself for the common good, probably motivated by your love for Helsinki, although not necessarily to save the life of the character played by Darko Peric, who is in a most delicate situation. In fact, the death of Helsinki could serve as a motivator for Palermo to make such a decision in an extreme situation.