Johnny Depp has lost several roles due to his legal problems with Amber Heard, but the actress continues as Mera in Aquaman 2.

The movie Aquaman 2 directed by James wan is in the early stages of filming and although it has new signings such as Pilou asbaek, the stars continue Jason momoa as Arthur Curry and Amber heard like Mera. But the return of the actress has created some controversy with fans of Johnny deppHowever, it is not something that worries the film studio.

The producer of Aquaman 2, Peter safran, has commented on the return of Amber Heard as Mera.

“You know, I don’t think we’re ever going to react just to fan pressure. You have to do what you think is best for the movie, and we feel like if there is James Wan and Jason Momoa then there should be Amber Heard as well. That’s really what it was. One is not oblivious to what is happening on Twitter, but that does not mean that you have to react or take it as a gospel or agree to their wishes. You have to do what you feel is right for the movie, and that’s where we land, honestly. “

Will there be a lot of pressure when the movie is released?

If fans of Johnny depp unsuccessfully demanded that Amber heard was not in the movie, maybe Warner Bros face a downside when this story hits theaters. Luckily, the first installment was liked a lot and in fact it is the highest grossing of the DCEU with more than 1,148 million dollars. So everything suggests that the sequel will go the same way. Despite the fact that there are people who make a lot of noise to harm them.

Aquaman 2 It will premiere on December 16, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Do you think that if Warner Bros replaced Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3, it should have done the same with Amber Heard in the DC Comics movie? Leave us your comments below.